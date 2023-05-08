Village Council set to adopt the much-discussed Strategic Vision Plan on Tuesday

Years of development, followed by months of tweaks, community meetings and answers to residents' concerns may finally come to a happy medium Tuesday night, when a resolution to adopt the Key Biscayne Vision Plan is on the Village Council agenda.

Primary goals, objectives and policies of the updated Strategic Vision Plan line up with the Village's Master Plan, according to the findings, noted Jeremy Calleros Gauger, director of the Building, Zoning & Planning Department.

Discussions began on the current Vision Plan – the second in Key Biscayne's history – as far back as 2018.

The Key Biscayne Vision Plan is only a guide, providing an image of a preferred future and suggests projects and initiatives which will fulfill the vision.

Tuesday's Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Village Chambers and can be seen on VKB-TV.

Other agenda items include:

– A resolution to accept the National Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA designation.

– Acceptance of a Neat Streets grant award from the 2023 Green Miami-Dade County Matching Grant program in the amount of $23,750 will result in a total of 59 street trees being planted throughout the Village.

– An agreement for access easement to the beach with Commodore Club South, Inc.

– An ordinance adopting the evaluation and appraisal report-based amendments to the Comprehensive Plan, which requires an evaluation every seven years to meet state requirements. Topics include transportation, recreation, future land use, and conservation and coastal management.

– A resolution proposing revisions to the method of how fees for solid waste and recycling collection services are distributed.

– An update on the Community Center pool deck in which filters will be installed this month before a final inspection, and the pool will be ready to open.

– Recognizing outgoing Public Works Director Jake Ozyman for his contributions and achievements.