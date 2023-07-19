Recommending the "middle ground," as Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco called it, Village Council members Tuesday night agreed to set the millage cap for the FY 23-24 budget at 3.26, the "tween" choice among the three possible scenarios provided.

The initial 3.2539 suggestion was rounded off to the next whole digit after Brett Moss said all the numbers after the decimal were too confusing and difficult to remember at this early stage of the game.

Village Manager Steve Williamson thanked Council for the rounded number that would provide an extra $60,000 to the budget if kept.

But, the cap is the maximum the millage can now go before two budget hearings in September occur.

A millage rate, also known as a property tax rate, is a term used in taxation, particularly in relation to real estate or property taxes. It represents the amount of tax that is levied on a property based on its assessed value.

To fulfill the baseline budget of $37.9 million, plus all Priority 1 & 2 projects, the millage would need to be 3.2539, a 3.19% increase from the current millage of 3.1533.

Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum said that in the two years he had helped set the cap, Council members did their best to find ways to squeeze a little more from the amount.

Last year, the Village adopted a millage rate of 3.1533, putting the stamp of approval on a $36,910,974 General Fund Budget that ends September 30.

Mayor Rasco said he didn't want to set this cap too high because "I don't want to over-promise (our residents) that we're going to take on so many projects."

He wanted Williamson to "tweak" the baseline budget "to see if we can get more out of it and what combination that we want," also suggesting a "potential" of possibly going under 3.2 on the cap with the right tweaks along the way.

Councilman Ed London pointed out that the proposed $37.9 million for the baseline budget, the $26.7 million on capital projects, and the proposed millage rate would increase the local portion of the tax bill "by about 12.8%," (along with the increased property tax values).

Earlier in the conversation, Councilman Oscar Sardinas questioned why the cap couldn't be set higher. "I don't know why we'd want to squeeze us ... just max it out and call it a day," he said.

Vice Mayor Frank Caplan wanted some headway in the cap but, in the end, he felt satisfied since he didn't think some of the additional projects would garner enough traction from his fellow Council members.

"Having headway is prudent, but I think we (have) safe numbers," he said.

Not extending the cap to the highest suggestion of 3.4729, a 10.14% increase from last year, could put five initiatives that were suggested at a June 28 budget workshop in jeopardy:

1. Install artificial turf at St. Agnes Academy Field for $1.2 million (listed as a Priority 2 item);

2. Hire a contractor to manage the athletic program for $200,000;

3. Adapt Harbor and Beach Park for age- and time-appropriate sports for $50,000;

4. Create a park usage and programming guide for $25,000; and,

5. Improve traffic circles, roadways and sidewalks for $600,000.

Those five items are valued at $2,075,000 and would raise the total of the 17 proposed new initiatives to $4.86 million.

The two largest projects under the General Fund Budget are an ask for two new rescue trucks for the Fire Rescue Department for $1.2 million, and the artificial turf proposal at St. Agnes, also at a cost of $1.2 million.

London, who has already questioned the need for new Fire Rescue trucks, asked why the current models couldn't be remounted on new chassis for a low cost of about $290,000.

Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang disagreed, saying: "It's the responsible thing to do ... this cannot be done for $300,000 and not to a safe standard ... I move forward to the purchase of these trucks."

Priority 1 items (Fire Rescue) are:

– Develop and promote six new officers, $25,000

– Recruit and double slot Deputy Chief for Operations, $40,000

– Recruit and train six new firefighters/paramedics, $25,000

– Replace two rescue trucks, $1.2 million

Priority 2 items are:

– Install camera and security systems at parks and beach access pathways, $150,000

– Address increase in juvenile disorder and citizen safe concerns, $50,000

– Ensure beach safety and rules compliance [OT], $50,000

– Purchase five new police vehicles, $250,000

– Repair and maintain Village artwork, $142,111

– Improve traffic flow on Harbor Drive between Crandon and Fernwood, $750,000

– Enhance communications and engagement plan and delivery, $75,000

– Refine and tailor the website to simplify access and use, $25,000

– Install artificial turf on St. Agnes Academy Field, $1.2 million