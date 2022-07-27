Village Council takes ‘bold steps’ forward on critical stormwater studies

Saying "It's time to move forward," Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson was pleased Tuesday night when three critical, "big ticket items" were approved by Council members.

Those votes pushed forward the desire of city leaders to improve stormwater drainage on the island and, ultimately, open the door for long-term solutions against sea level rise and major storm effects.

"Our folks have put in a lot of time in this effort," Williamson said. "These are big, bold steps for our community."

A glance at three three resolutions that passed:

1. Authorizing Williamson to issue a work order to AECOM Technical Services, Inc., a multi-engineering firm, to develop a 30 percent design report relating to the K-8 School stormwater drainage improvements project in an amount not to exceed $265,480.

Essentially, AECOM will scope out different scenarios with roadway and streetscape modifications, and it's the beginning of a sequential process in a "dig once mission," said Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village's Resiliency and Sustainability Officer.

He said each section of the Village being worked on is expected to be in tandem with, say, Florida Power & Light for under-grounding and Miami-Dade County for sewer lines, and even the seawall ordinance, which is expected to tie in with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' sand dune reinforcement project.

The Village is expected to follow suit on what emerged from town hall meetings and a subsequent community survey that led to the selection of the basis of what would happen if a "10-year, 24-hour storm" hit the island.

Council member Ed London asked what the probability was of a 10-year storm striking the Village.

"If we have a lot of 10-year events, we should be spending more (and less, if it's just once in 10 years)," he said.

Samimy said a study at the University of Florida indicated a 10% chance of a 10-year event happening in a year; 19% over two years; and 41% chance over five years.

"We're already getting major storm events inundating the Village just within the past two years," said Samimy – fittingly, on a day it had rained hard on Key Biscayne.

Vice Mayor Brett Moss said he would be interested in an assessment of which streets tend to retain water, as opposed to streets like where he lives, which drains quicker.

"Like Councilman London said, we need to set a policy of what we're willing to live with," Moss said. "We have to decide ... how much water we can take."

From the community survey, residents were eager to see practically all the flood waters recede within 24 hours and the crowns of the roads cleared as quickly as possible to allow cars, especially emergency vehicles, to pass through.

"This is the step that gets us going toward that goal," Mayor Mike Davey said, pointing out this study, even at 30% of the total analysis, would put things into context.

2. Authorizing Williamson to issue a work order to AECOM Technical Services, Inc., allowing the company to prepare a probable cost evaluation report relating to system-wide stormwater drainage upgrades, not to exceed $359,769.

This is Part II of a deeper study, and would prioritize the next section of the island after the K-8 area, where flooding has been a problem for several years.

This far-reaching study, using climate change and sea level rise analyses, would show "how K-8 fits in the grand scheme of things."

It also would show how the entire system could be worked on, in specific areas at a time, so as not to put too much of a burden on residents and visitors.

"We cannot build the entire Village in 10 to 15 years," Public Works Director Jake Ozyman said. "We are fast-tracking K-8 because the community has waited long enough. A lot of (what takes place) in K-8 (a fairly large area of land) will apply to much of the rest of the island."

Curbs and gutters are the basics, but street elevations and pump stations are where the major cost differences will be, he said.

And, it won't take the full 30% analysis to know what the approximate total cost would be.

"We'll know, maybe by 15%," he said.

Samimy said the storm sewer system is the core of the project, and it could take 10-15 years by doing it incrementally.

3. The third resolution approves a continuing professional services agreement with Black & Veatch Corp., an engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company, for professional engineering project management to implement a plan and execute the project.

"This particular contract is how we prioritize, how we execute the projects sequentially … all of these are thought through," Samimy said. "Say you were going from Miami to California for a road trip ... no idea where I'm going, where I'm gonna get gas ... Some people might like to travel like this, but you spend a lot of money, you get lost ... We are focused on the next 20-30 years."

Councilman Luis Lauredo said two years ago the island was basically divided when it came to spending money on resiliency.

"Now, people are putting their money on the line (by passing the General Obligation Bond referendum in 2020) to get this up to speed and do it," he said, calling it a minimal disturbance of one's daily lives over the next four years. "We have to educate the public that it will require a lot of patience," he added.

Samimy reiterated the entire plan is a "dig once" mission. "If we can do that once, we'll be heroes," he said.

"Since 30 years (when the Village became incorporated)," Lauredo said, "this is it, the biggest investment into our infrastructure, which is a big word. It's a great step forward."