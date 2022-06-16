Signs, signs, everywhere signs ... except on "decorative architectural features" on Key Biscayne.

At least that's how the Village of Key Biscayne Code reads, although business owners in one shopping center would like to change that.

Michele Estevez, property manager at The Square Shopping Center, said at Tuesday night's Village Council meeting that business owners there have been wanting for two years to add signage to direct customers to their shops.

The problem lies in the architectural columns, which are exempt from the current Code -- or are they?

What is a decorative architectural feature? There was no definitive conclusion after a lengthy discussion between Village officials, Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger, and Village Attorney Chad Friedman.

Councilman Ed London said "it's a matter of interpretation."

Gauger cautioned, like others on the dais, that when amending the text in the Code of Ordinances for a specific project, that "you have to be extremely careful because you (could) have unintended consequences."

Councilman Luis Lauredo – calling himself a “frustrated artist” – said "rules are rules," then spoke about other areas he's been involved with that are "unpolluted by signs.

“Legally speaking, it's caveat emptor (‘Let the buyer beware’) ... You rented the place (knowing the rules), now you think a sign will bring business."

Lauredo was curious why the Art in Public Places Committee wasn't part of this discussion, which he hadn’t heard of until just before Tuesday's meeting.

"I can sense architectural cohesiveness," he said, "but if we do it piecemeal. It (will cause) problems – another exception, then another exception, then we don’t have a rule."

"It's great to be a frustrated artist. I’m a frustrated policymaker," joked Council member Frank Caplan. "United, proportional, aesthetic ... Developing those standards is a devilish difficult duty. An 'architecture' feature could be anything, even the structure ... I think they need a solution right away ... They need relief."

Vice Mayor Brett Moss said Key Biscayne is not a large area to enact and enforce rules, such as Miami-Dade County, where millions of businesses are, but he "doesn't want to open a can of worms."

Council member Allison McCormick seemed skeptical, wanting to first see mock-up drawings of what the signage would look like at the Square and "being compliant with other buildings."

The consensus from the Council was to allow Friedman to bring something back for a vote on July 26 "on a surgical basis,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson.

"This affects more than the shopping center," Lauredo said.