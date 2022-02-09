“Let’s put some money where our mouth is,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, capping Tuesday night’s five-hour long Village Council meeting in which a motion was approved calling for the city to start working with the county and present its own findings regarding Rickenbacker Causeway improvements.

“Look, we all talked about it and what happened with the Causeway (starting the process over) was a good thing, and it strengthened our relationship with the county,” Davey said. “I’ve met with the commissioner (Raquel Regalado) and the mayor (Daniella Levine Cava), and we want to come up with what we think is a good design (among other improvements) and present that to the stakeholders involved.”

The motion calls for the city to work closely with the county regarding Bear Cut Bridge, which Mayor Cava’s office has 60 days (as of Jan. 19) to present a potential plan to county commissioners.

Also in the motion is a mission for the administration to work with key stakeholders and the public to develop a scope of work. From that document, a plan proposed to the Council could potentially lead to a professional consultant creating a Rickenbacker Causeway concept – one that portrays the Village’s interests and could attract other potential collaborators.

Residents are invited to a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Key Biscayne Community Center to share their input and ideas to begin the process.

March 8 is the next Village Council meeting.

During public comments Tuesday night, Fausto Gomez and Louisa Conway urged the Council to create a task force of residents and key stakeholders to form recommendations. “We cannot rest now,” Gomez said.

“I heard talk about the task force; I think this is the task force,” Davey said “I think it’s important we work with the community (through workshops) and come up with something we all like.”

Councilman Luis Lauredo wanted to highlight the efforts of the Council staff, “working together to stay disciplined, to stay focused and have enormous respect and humility.”

He also thanked the efforts of Village Manager Steve Williamson and Village Attorney Chad Friedman. “This is how this government (was supposed) to work” when he was part of the first Charter writing team 30 years ago. “The citizens should be grateful for the great staff we have.”

Village Council members, at Lauredo’s request, will meet again in about two weeks to make sure everyone is on the same page before proceeding.