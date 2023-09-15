Village Council votes to raise stormwater fees in Key Biscayne by an average of 15%

With a swift 5-2 vote, Key Biscayne Village Council members approved an average 15% increase in stormwater utility fees during a rare Friday morning Special Meeting called by Mayor Joe Rasco.

The increase will add approximately $300,000 to the stormwater fund, mainly in the critical area of reserves for emergencies and to meet requirements for State Revolving low-interest loans. The loans will go toward implementing improvements and repairs to the existing drainage system, which is "not adequate," said Village Manager Steve Williamson.

The fees, projected to be $2,104,650 in annual revenue (expenditures are listed at $1,867,000), will affect 7,729 properties in the Village. Some residents will pay more and some less every year, based on the impervious area, which accounts for 86% of the total fee.

As examples of fees:

– Someone living in a multi-family, medium-sized, impervious average area of 964 square feet would pay a base fee of $22.72, plus $117.40 for the impervious area, which adds up to an annual fee of $140.12 during Fiscal Year 2024.

– Single-family owners with a medium-sized impervious average area of 4,800 square feet would pay a base fee of $47.19, plus $584.57, for a total annual fee of $631.76.

– Commercial properties will also be included with the impervious formula and trip calculations (usage to and from roadways, sidewalks, etc.).

As examples of who pays more or less:

– Multi-family (small, 580 impervious sq. feet average): currently pays $202.80 annually; now would be $93.36.

– Multi-family (medium, 964 impervious sq. feet average): currently pays $202.80 annually, now would be $140.12.

– Multi-family (large, 1,750 impervious sq. feet average): currently pays $202.80 annually, now would be $235.84.

– Single-family (small, 1,700 impervious sq. feet average): currently pays $304.20 annually, now would be $254.22.

– Single-family (medium, 4,800 impervious sq. feet average): currently pays $304.20 annually; now would be $631.76.

– Single-family (large, 12,500 impervious sq. feet average): currently pays $304.20 annually; now would be $1,569.50.

Commercial properties are all calculated individually based on size.

Property owners can appeal any of the calculations regarding permeable and impermeable areas.

In 2019, residents began paying $16.90 monthly ($202.80 annually) using an Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) method.

Some of the conversation Friday was steered to the new, previously approved (in August of 2022) methodology that equally distributes fees to the "usage" of the stormwater system based on a consultant's measures, findings, and recommendations regarding permeable (allowing groundwater to seep) or impermeable lots, which further tax the system.

Councilman Fernando Vazquez questioned why Raftelis, the consulting company from Maitland, bases its permeable assessments on those in the Orlando area instead of the land in South Florida, which is much closer to the ground. "When it rains, it's like it's pouring on a lake (here)," he said.

Mayor Rasco and Williamson said they would take a closer look at that.

Councilman Brett Moss, who voted "no" along with Ed London, said he was OK with the increased fees to preserve the current system. However, he questioned the methodology used for the trip calculations (part of Raftelis' usage determination).

He said he's lived in a condo for the past 12 years and has always used the impermeable grounds and roadways throughout the Village for vehicles, golf carts, or bikes. Multi-family property owners with small- or medium-sized areas will pay much less, on average, in the current formula.

London didn't like the idea because some fees would go toward a consultant, like Black & Veatch.

Village attorney Chad Friedman said Friday was the last day to add the increase so that the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector would have enough time to include it in the next tax bill.

The Village will re-examine the methodology format and fee structure annually.