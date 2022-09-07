Labor Day wasn't yet 24 hours in the rear-view mirror when Village of Key Biscayne Council members labored for five hours, chipping away at a proposed budget and reducing the millage rate at Tuesday night's first of two budget hearings.

The vote to lower the millage rate from Village Manager's proposed 3.2054 mills – $3.21 dollars per $1,000.00 of assessed property value – to 3.1620 (9.05% higher than the rollback rate of 2.8995) was approved 5-2. Some Council members are hoping the numbers could fall further at the second and final budget hearing on Sept. 21.

Cutting into the budget comes with trade-offs, of course. In this case, revenues were expected to be raised $125,000 by charging trainers who use Key Biscayne's parks and an outdoors backdrop $250 more a month (without affecting rates of residents); increasing group training pass fees; and increasing membership fees at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

Mayor Mike Davey was hoping senior memberships would remain the same, while Council member Allison McCormick suggested that perhaps by lowering fees, maybe more people would join, and asked for a study.

"It's a question of, do we tax or do we fee?" said Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum. "It's a delicate balance."

Of the $950,000 of the all-important, millage-affecting General Fund, which already had been sliced from $1.85 million by moving expenditures under other categories, $250,000 was removed late Tuesday -- including $75,000 of the planned $150,000 appropriation for when the county budgets for new athletic fields on Virginia Key, where Key Biscayne's youth programs would expand.

Councilmembers Ed London and Ignacio Segurola, both in the final months of their four-year term, voted against the proposed millage rate -- London saying he would not vote "yes" until it was below 3.0, while Segurola suggested slashing 10% from the budget.

"Ten percent is crazy. If we did that, we'd be removing staff," said Vice Mayor Brett Moss, "and reducing services to the community."

Councilman Luis Lauredo, who will be departing his role in November, said 14 years ago the Village budget stood at $26.5 million and now it's $37.2 million. "It's gone up $11 million since 2014 ... where did that money go? We didn't build a bridge ..."

He said going up some $2 million from last year (4.9%) also would be hard to swallow, especially in these times of inflation, where all residents have paid the price for everything, from gas and food to mortgages and insurance.

"This is not the time to increase anything," Lauredo said.

Nussbaum explained that 60% of the budget is for services, such as police and fire, and the cost of personnel. Some of that money also covers merit pay increases (up to 5%) for exemplary workers, Moss said.

The actual Fiscal Year 2022 millage was 3.1990, and Lauredo was hoping Williamson and his staff could get to 3.1 or 3.0 by the Sept. 21 meeting, where a final vote will take place. However, Nussbaum calculated that just getting to 3.1000 would entail the Village trimming about $580,000 off the budget.

Mayor Davey asked Williamson to see if perhaps "one-time" expenditures could be paid from the Village's surplus revenue, an important element in determining credit rating.

Key Biscayne's millage cap rate of 3.2884 (meaning, Council could not vote for millage higher than that) was approved 5-1 at last month's Council meeting and reflected a 2.79% increase from last year's millage cap rate of 3.1990. But Williamson and city leaders pared the budget and cut the millage to 3.2054 before Tuesday's meeting even began.

The millage rate is the rate of taxation for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. These property taxes fund local taxing authorities.

Tuesday evening, Williamson showed Council members and the public a short presentation outlining the expenditures and expected revenues for Fiscal Year 2023, using the theme: "Maintaining what we have ... while building for a better future."

On the other part of the property tax is Miami-Dade County's budget. The proposed county-wide total millage shows a decrease of 1.17% heading into its first of two budget hearings, at 5 p.m. Sept. 8 and Sept. 20 at the Stephen P. Clark Center.

Property owners may review their individual property values and tax exemption benefits online at Property Appraiser - Miami-Dade County or call (305) 375-4712 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.