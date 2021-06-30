Village, county and residents set to move forward on creating a new library

A new look for books and a modern-looking building to house them all appears to be on the way to Key Biscayne.

County commissioners recently agreed to pursue the “intent” to move forward with a library, and Village Manager Steve Williamson on Sunday tol Islander News: “We are moving forward with the project. And I think the community is excited they’ll be part of the design.”

Once the design is mutually agreed upon, plans will still have to be drawn up by the architects for further approval. According to Williamson, the entire process for a new library to open its doors on the island could take 3-4 years.

As far as interruptions to service, it could just be a short interval, if anything at all. Reference books and resources can be moved to one side of the older structure while a side or wing of the new building is being constructed.

The existing library was built in 1979 on land and in a building that was donated to the county. In 2017, $300,000 was made available for renovations. Talks of a new library were just a dream at that time, with residents required to share the cost.

Now, $11 million from Miami-Dade County is available to fund a new, larger library, with state-of-the-art technology, enriched programming, and updated interior and exterior designs.

“This is wonderful news for Key Biscayne,” said Katie Petros, a former Key Biscayne council member. “I want to express my gratitude to County Commissioner Raquel Regalado and Ray Baker, Miami-Dade County Library Director, for giving us this chance to acquire a vibrant new community space.”

The county’s conceptual drawings depict a one- or two-story building utilizing the footprint of the existing library at 299 Crandon Blvd., with no invasion of the pond, gardens or parking lot. The design plans to enhance the area, with care for those who live near the site, have been presented to the Village Council by the Miami-Dade Library System.

“In addition to the conceptual design presentation we have made to residents of adjacent buildings, we are going to schedule some community input meetings this summer to receive additional feedback,” said Leila Khalil, with the Library System, adding that they want to hear what programs and services the residents want in the new library.

So, in this digital age, how vital is a library, now that practically everything you do is at your fingertips?

Let us count the ways:

From quiet spaces for study groups, to lectures by authors to educate and enlighten. There are people there ready to assist you with information and provide multiple resources. The library offers technology training, financial literacy guides, language acquisition materials, job-hunting sources, test prep and homework help. It even has information about navigating new stages of life, said Yamilka Gonzalez, one of the Key Biscayne librarians.

If you are into reading online, the library provides e-books available in an instant. There are also streaming programs: movies, theater and other cultural events. You don’t even need a library card to access these!

“Libraries have the power to transform lives,” said Gonzalez. “I see this every day through the services we provide, and the lives we touch.”

The Islander News has published several letters to the editor in support of the new library, as well as some against it. One negative letter suggested the county had ulterior motives in offering the funds, postulating the arrival of homeless shelters, or other government offices in the new larger library. None of these imagined possibilities are in any of the plans that have been presented to the Council.

The land for the library was originally donated in 1979 to the county by Fininvest, a development company that built Key Colony prior to incorporation. This donation came with a deed restriction which limits the use of the land to a public library: “...a branch library on Key Biscayne and for all purposes incidental hereto.”

Miami-Dade County has filed a declaratory relief action to clarify the language of the deed, but has not sought to lift the restriction.

“The new library building will be utilized in the same manner as the current library,” said Khalil. “There are no mentions, thoughts, discussions or plans by the county of having any other government offices in the new building.”

The Council discussed plans for the new library at its meetings on June 15 and June 22. Council member Brett Moss offered his architectural insights to the county’s proposed layout, and it was agreed upon that the community should be involved in the design process.