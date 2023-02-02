Village dealing with the design of Crandon among the items making news in Key Biscayne in February 1997

Ooh la la for Crandon Boulevard?

"As Crandon Boulevard goes, so goes Key Biscayne.” So says city planner Raul Lastra, summing up the physical and intangible influence of the island's oldest and most important byway.

As the 20th Century heads towards history, the people of Key Biscayne find themselves at a crossroads when it comes to their main drag.

"We need to define what we want Crandon Boulevard to be," Lastra said, "another South Dixie Highway or Main Street USA.”

It is the difference between the strip-commercial haven of Route 1 and the laid-back, hometown boulevard lined with cafes and a promenade – in a way, the difference between the fast lane and a slow one.

"The way Crandon Boulevard is designed now, it sucks people through without urging them to stop,” Lastra explained. “And there’s no place to eat outdoors except in the middle of a parking lot.”

Councilmember Gregory Han agrees with Lastra's observation. "The 30-year-old design is based on the concept of what the Village was then as opposed to now,” he said. “It is a thoroughfare instead of a main street. This is the most intimate village in Dade County, and we have no main street.”

So what could be done to transform the road?

Presently, Crandon is a boulevard in name only. Lastra recommends remodeling after the great boulevards in Paris, a sub-divided roadway where some lanes are devoted to traffic flow while a parallel secondary street allows for a lazier pace and parking.

On Key Biscayne, the secondary road would run along the commercial side of Crandon, linking the shopping centers. Widen the walkway to 12 feet, plant some flowering trees, add a smattering of sidewalk cafes and, voila, you could have a slice of Paris in the springtime right in your own backyard.

“We have the width to do it, but it would take a lot of manipulation,” Lastra said about creating the boulevard effect.

St. Agnes Carnival

St. Agnes Home and School Association members kicked off the spring season by hanging a banner announcing this year's St. Agnes Carnival in the school's athletic field.

The carnival will feature a dunk tank so kids can dunk their favorite teacher; game booths; a garage sale entitled "Treasures of the World" on Saturday and Sunday; international food booths; 15 or so rides, including the Gravitron, Skyrider, Kamikaze, giant ferris wheel, Moonraker and Strawberry Ride for small children.

Mashta bridge blossoms into $700,000 project

The bad news is that what started as a $30,000 undertaking to re-establish the West Mashta Bridge embankments after Hurricane Andrew has blossomed into a $700,000 project to rebuild the whole bridge.

The good news is that after a delay pending a permit from the South Florida Water Management District, the project finally has a rough timetable that shows completion in about a year. "After reviewing our first application, the South Florida Water Management District said that we had to submit extra information --13 items – including environmental studies, drainage details and aerial photos," said project engineer, Andrew Pierce, of CAP Engineering Consultants. "We were told that there is no time frame on processing the application. But on Friday (Feb. 28) we finally got word that the permit would be issued in two weeks."

Before construction can begin, Pierce said that both the State and Department of Environmental Resource Management (DERM) have to "sign off on it," a process that he expects to take another four weeks. Once all of the necessary permits are received, the Village can go to bid.

"The bidding will be a design-build process," Pierce said. "We have a set of conceptual drawings of what we want and will request proposals for the cost of designing and building the project."

Pierce said that the bidding process will take six to eight weeks and construction should be another six to eight months.

"Traffic has to be maintained to the island at all times," Pierce explained. "That means that we'll have to build the bridge in sections, which will increase expenses and construction time."

Pierce estimated that the project could be completed within a year at a cost of $700,000, plus or minus 10 percent.

Honor society inductees

Members were selected by a faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.

The students inducted were: eighth graders Derek Duzoglou, Rachelle Hillaire and Robert Drach; and seventh graders Alexandria Garcia, Tara Kunkel, Choky Martinez, Sarah McKenzie, Victoria Portela, Johnny Rivera, Ale Rodriguez and Lauren Scopetta. Nancy Stringer, chapter adviser, said they are pleased to receive these exemplary students into the membership of the National Junior Honor Society.

Vice Mayor received Gold Key to Museum of Fine Arts of Unet in France

Several Key Biscayners received recognition from Jane Chiroussot-Chambeaux, conservator of the Museum of Fine Arts of Unet in France and a part-time Key Biscayne resident.

Vice Mayor Michele Padovan received a Gold Key from the museum and Ginette Orozco received a certificate of appreciation for her support of the arts.

Toilets coming to Village Green

Island residents have been holding their breath for a long time on this one, but permanent bathrooms to replace the Village Green portable toilets could be a reality within six months.

At its February 11 meeting, the Council approved plans for a Gent's and Lady's to be built side-by-side at the south end of the park midway between Crandon Boulevard and Fernwood Road. Each of the separate buildings will measure 15 feet by 15 feet and be located adjacent to the walking path.

The Council already approved the installation of a grinder pump and necessary lines to transport the sewage to a main.

