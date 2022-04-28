Arraya wins ITF world championship

Reaching the age of 40 doesn’t always signal the beginning of the slide into middle age. Just ask Key Biscayne’s Pablo Arraya, who says he’s getting better with age. Based on his performance this past weekend at the 22nd ITF Vets World Championship, it would be tough to disagree.

Arraya, the former top 30 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) player, won the men’s 40-and-over division, and earned his first world tennis championship in his 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Australia’s Pat Serret at the Jimmy Evert Tennis Center in Fort Lauderdale.

“This is the win of my life,” Arraya said. “Number two was being a runner-up at the Orange Bowl. I won a few ATP events. I am learning more about playing this fantastic game -- how to deal with inner emotions.”

Arraya reached a career-high ranking of No. 28 on the ATP Tour.

Scott’s Village

This weekend another Key Biscayne landmark, Scott’s Village, will close its doors after 40 years of selling women’s, men’s and children’s clothing. The closing marks yet another loss for Key Biscayne mom-and-pop businesses.

“First went Krest, and then Vernon’s,” said Linda White, owner of Scott’s Village, as she reminisced about the former and few remaining original Key Biscayne businesses. The closing of Scott’s continues the disturbing trend of local shops closing due to high rents. It is a trend affecting all of America.

White’s mother and father opened Scott’s Village in January 1963, and she has been involved in the business since day one. White began in the swimsuit industry at age 13, when she was a buyer at shows.

“It’s a shame,” said Terri Recknor, a customer of Scott’s. “I liked going there because you could find quality swimwear and Linda would provide personalized service. Best of all, you didn’t need to leave the Island.”

Village still wants Tony’s Citgo

The saga continues.

Mayor Joe Rasco called a special meeting Monday to discuss the future of Tony Greco’s Citgo Gas Station, which local businessman John Devaney has purchased for $1.5 million.

Although Devaney, CEO of United Capital Markets, has made clear his intention to construct a two-story office building on the property to house his bond trading company, the Village has not abandoned its quest to acquire the land located at the northwest corner of McIntyre Street and Crandon Boulevard for use in completing the proposed Civic Center.

“This is a very important public, open space that is critical to the Village,” said Rasco. “This land purchase is a necessary element in completing the Civic Center. This is an essential ingredient that completes the Village’s vision and long-term planning for our town center,” he continued.

“The Council will inform the new owner of the Village’s intent to buy the property, get an appraisal, and finally set-up a meeting between the new owner, the Mayor, the Village Manager, and the Village lawyers to come up with a fair market value.”

Note: The Village did purchase the property and, after lengthy discussions, it was decided the land should be used as a passive park. Design work is in the final stages and Paradise Park could open in 2023.

Robert Duzoglou named to commission

Congressman Jim Ryan of Kansas has announced that Robert Duzoglou of Key Biscayne has been selected to serve the State of Florida on the new Congressional Business Commission.

The Congressional Business Commission (CBC) is an elite group of leading business people and political strategists who will be advising the Republican leadership.

Showing the colors

Julian Goldstein

Chartered financial consultant Julian Goldstein offers a wide spectrum of investment and insurance services – and he does it all from his home community of Key Biscayne.

Goldstein earned a B.S. degree in commerce and finance from Wilkes University in northeastern Pennsylvania in 1951. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy.

In 1957, Goldstein moved to Florida on advice from an old Navy pal. The fellow sailor praised the sunshine state’s endless business opportunities and nice weather.

Goldstein’s first job was selling accounting systems to businesses. He then landed a job with Mass Mutual in the late 1960’s.

The South Miami resident decided to change scenery in 1990 when he moved to Key Biscayne. That same year he was invited to join the Islands' Rotary Club and he jumped at the opportunity.

“Rotary is an international organization that promotes world understanding and provides charitable and medical services on a worldwide basis. I like that and the aspect of being able to give back to the community,” said Goldstein, a past president of the Island’s chapter.