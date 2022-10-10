The Village of Key Biscayne deserves hard working people as Council members. People who acknowledge and embrace the uniqueness of our island. People with integrity. People who do more and talk less. People who listen.

We do not need pseudo-politicians or individuals with agendas. What we need is Key Rats.

I am a Key Rat. I will defend our streets, our culture, and our way of life.

I have a one-point platform:

- Do the hard work needed to pass our paradise on to the next generation.

Thank you for your consideration. I look forward to meeting you all, see you on the corner of Harbor and Crandon!

Nick Lopez-Jenkins