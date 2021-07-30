Key Biscayne Resilience Director, Roland Samimy, said all of the seaweed, which has had to be transported or removed from the beaches, has put the city in a $445,000 deficit, widely exceeded. spending "what we had budgeted for." This is because a large number of trucks are being needed to remove the current amount of algae and clean the beaches.

It is anticipated that by the end of September, that is, the end of the summer, some 400 seaweed transport trucks will have been required to keep Key Biscayne's beaches in good condition. In June, 93 loaded trucks were used, and by the end of July, it expected a total of 105 trucks. August and September each could also total about 100 trucks per month, according to the city's forecasts.

Samimy also pointed out this week at the deliberative Council meeting that the compost program to be carried out with Virginia Key "appears to be adequate", and the city is now in the feasibility study with the Stabilization and Protection program. the Coast, with support from the US Army Corps of Engineers, for "tentatively selective projects."

Likewise, Samimy reported that projects such as the nutrition of beaches, which is carried out with sand that is brought to Key Biscayne, or the installation of some construction in the dune line, as a kind of last defense against marine erosion, are are among possible considerations.