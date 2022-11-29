Village flood control plans to be discussed at Thursday community meeting

As this year's hurricane season comes to a close, ramping up efforts to relieve flood-prone areas on Key Biscayne will be part of the focus of Thursday evening's community meeting, titled "Immediate Flood Control & Mitigation Project."

"We'll be giving people an opportunity to see the big picture of the resiliency plans ... and kind of where we are in the design process with AECOM," said Dr. Roland Samimy, Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability.

"And, also, what we are trying to do in the immediate time with the existing systems we have. There are still areas prone to street flooding, so now it's: How can we make improvements with the existing system (e.g., make the catch basins less prone to clogging with all the landscape material around it) while people wait for the design process to play out?"

The Village's original stormwater system was likely installed in the 1950's or '60's, Dr. Samimy estimated, but "band-aid"-type repairs over the years have made the system work as effectively as it can, although only so much water can be flushed out at one time.

“Those were done haphazardly; no one designed them with any real plans,” Village Manager Steve Williamson said. “They’d see flooding in one spot, boom, it’s fixed here.

“Now, we’re dealing with sea level rise and how gravity (is affecting) as to where the water flows … so we want to address what the residents are dealing with now on an immediate basis and mitigate what we can do.”

Flooding on Key Biscayne has been evident at least twice this year, and it didn't take a hurricane for some residents to bring out the sandbags.

Back on June 3-4, nearly 11 inches of rain were recorded from a tropical depression that had cut across the state, leaving behind about a dozen stranded motorists and providing an outlet for kayak owners and paddlers in overflow water as deep as 3 feet.

Then, not long after Hurricane Nicole passed, a stalled front dropped 5.56 inches on Nov. 21, a 24-hour record for the month, putting a strain on what some refer to as an "antiquated" drainage system.

After the flooding occurred in June, Williamson realized something needed to urgently be done.

“We’ve got to do something here,” he thought at that point. “We’ve got real flooding (issues). … Obviously, we’re going for long-term solutions, but we can’t let our residents go on like this in the short term.”

Typically, Key Biscayne receives an annual rainfall of 53.1 inches. So far this year, 69.47 inches of rain have fallen at Miami International Airport, the closest official reporting station the National Weather Service in Miami has, but an official there said that total would be “fairly typical” to the rainfall Key Biscayne has received.

This project being discussed Thursday is to enhance the existing drainage system while the Village continues to work with AECOM (infrastructure consulting firm) and Black & Veatch (engineering consultant) to upgrade the stormwater system around the K-8 Basin and throughout the community.

It is part of a long-range plan that includes the under-grounding of utilities, an entire project that could take 10, maybe 15, years to complete.

"It can't all be done at once," Dr. Samimy said. "We're phasing it geographically, and want to prioritize an integration and implementation plan. Right now, we're working on the strategy, and that will become our detailed road map."

Thursday's meeting will be "helping people get comfortable with our strategy over the next few years," Dr. Samimy said.

The post-hurricane season meeting takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Key Biscayne Community Center. It will not be broadcast live.