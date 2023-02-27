It was certainly worth the wait.

On Monday, Key Biscayne officials learned the Village is being included in this year’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Civil Works Work Plan, combining a Beach and Back-Bay Feasibility Study that has been approved as a three-year, $3 million project.

"It’s been a long journey and we made it through authorization, the waiver process, and now funding approval for an initial $500,000," Village Manager Steve Williamson wrote in a letter to Mayor Joe Rasco and Village Council members. "… we will work with Congresswoman (Maria) Salazar and USACE for continued funding over the next two years."

Key Biscayne's study will parallel directly with the work being done on the Miami-Dade County Back Bay Study.

The County will be holding its second charette on the effort March 1-3, when Key Biscayne's inclusion will be announced and "begin considering how the two studies work together to protect the entirety of the County’s beach and bay shoreline," Williamson wrote.

Over the next few weeks, Village officials will begin coordinating with the Army Corps' Jacksonville District and Miami-Dade County on the Project Partnership Agreement and Federal Cost Share Agreement prior to launching the study.

Key Biscayne's efforts to protect the community's shoreline from storm surge and rising sea levels have gained a lot of momentum, especially lately.

Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) had sent a letter to Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, detailing critical projects in Florida that merit new and continued funding to complete existing projects.

One of those requests included the need for what is billed as "New Phase Investment Determination" under the Key Biscayne Flood Risk Management Shoreline Protection Feasibility Study.

The Army Corps already had performed the initial study of the beach on Key Biscayne and, last year, presented a 50-year coverage plan for reinforced sand dunes. But a bay-side study is equally important.

"It's all about beach shoreline and bay shoreline," Williamson said. "If we want to protect our shoreline, we need it."

Just three weeks ago, Williamson and Mayor Rasco traveled to Washington, DC, and met with Stacey Brown, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, who is the principal advisor on management and budget issues. They also met with Congresswoman Salazar, of Coral Gables.

But, the critical part of the visit took place with they met with the staffs for Sen. Rubio and Senator Scott.

"They still had our project tied in with Miami-Dade County," said Williamson, who explained to them why it was necessary for Key Biscayne to have its own study.

"That's a big deal, and the next day, they kicked us out of the Miami-Dade plan (and gave us our own)."