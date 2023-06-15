Village gets clean audit report: ‘You guys are at the higher level’

At last week’s Village of Key Biscayne regular Council meeting, council members learned the Village's recently completed audit provided a clean financial bill of health.

Andrew Fierman, a partner at Caballero Fierman Llerena + Garcia, LLP, gave Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum glowing remarks after completing their first audit of the Village's financial reports for Fiscal Year 2022.

"The Village is compliant ... a clean opinion," said Fierman, who will file a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and Governmental Accounting, similar to the one Nussbaum recently attained for the fiscal year that ended in September of 2021.

"There are no significant deficiencies as a result of this audit," Fierman said. "The Village is in good shape with a strong fund balance."

Asked by Mayor Joe Rasco how the Village stacked up to other municipalities that were audited this year, Fierman replied: "You guys are at the higher level."