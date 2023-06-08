Village gets working on $19.2 million budget and on the vision for future of Key Biscayne, among the items making news in 2005

Village budget: Slow and steady stays the course

As Key Biscayne officials get ready to embark on their yearly budget process, local officials say the fact that the island is more or less built-out – meaning less room for the tax roll to grow isn't proving to be a problem.

Village Manager Jacqueline Menendez said tax roll growth during 2004 was actually "higher than we had anticipated." The Village predicted a 4 percent increase and ended up with a 6.87 percent jump. "The fact is that we're totally built out, so the growth potential is limited," Menendez said. "So. the fact that we had a 7-percent increase is good news."

As always, property taxes are the primary source of revenue for the Village budget, which the Village pays for everything from road improvements to fire and police services to public recreation.

In fiscal year 2005, property taxes accounted for $13.3 million of a $19.2 million budget.

Editor’s Note. Village will hold a 2024 Budget workshop on June 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber.. This meeting is open to the public.

Village officials will look into spending as much as $150,000 to have planners draw up concrete visions for the future appearance of Key Biscayne.

The idea is the result of the debut meeting of the Vision Plan and Evaluation and Appraisal Report Committee, the group reviewing the Key's Master Plan and creating a concept for future development. At the Monday meeting, committee members said they'd have a tough time with the Vision Plan unless they have concrete drawings to work from. Committee Chairman Ed Easton suggested asking two land planners to come up with separate renderings.

“We can say this looks great, we don't like this, we like that," Easton said. "We need something we can discuss. Easton, a commercial real estate professional, said the renderings would likely cost between $50,000 and $75,000 each. The Committee might use Wallace, Roberts & Todd – its current consultant – to create one of the concepts.

Key Biscayne Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jud Kurlancheek will bring more information about the idea to the Committee's next meeting.

Committee members received several pieces of demographic information to consider: More young families are moving to the Key and the population is becoming less seasonal. At the same time, there is a growing core of aging residents.

John Fernsler from WR&T said the finished Vision Plan could take any number of forms. It could be a strategic plan, he noted, or it could be amendments to the Master Plan. In any case, the Committee's portion of the task should be done by December.

Stoneman Douglas not welcomed in Crandon Park

Linda Dann says she just wanted to honor an old friend who devoted the last years of her life to preserving the natural wonder of Key Biscayne. Bruce Matheson says he just wants to keep a precedent from being set regarding land his family donated for the same purpose.

And in the middle of it all sits diminutive Marjory Stoneman Douglas, legendary author and environmentalist who devoted her life to caring for Florida's unique natural habitat and was rewarded by President Clinton with the Presidential Medal of Honor.

A group organized by Dann and others raised $40,000 and hired Coconut Grove artist Freda Tschumy to create a life-size bronze statue of Douglas seated on a bench, wearing a straw hat and holding her book, The Everglades: River of Grass. They intended to place the statue at the Crandon Park Nature Center.

The statue was almost ready to be unveiled when Matheson heard about it. His family had given the County the land for Crandon Park to use as a nature preserve and passive park.

They have fought the County on a number of changes, and a detailed Crandon Park Master Plan was drafted in 1996 to set specific rules for use of the park. Matheson said the Master Plan is very clear regarding memorials like the Douglas statue. The document allows memorials that fit in a 1-by-5-by-10-foot display case.

The Douglas statue, therefore, is too big. And, like the Crandon Park Master Plan, Matheson himself is clear about why it therefore can't be allowed.

"It's a precedent, plain and simple," he said.

Attorneys for the county have agreed with Matheson, and Dann's group was told the statue cannot be permanently located in Crandon Park.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Police officer to measure your noise

If you see a Key Biscayne Police officer approaching your home with what looks like a hand-held- microphone, he or she isn't there for karaoke night. Instead, the visit could be about something even more painful to the human ear, if that's possible a ticket for noise that goes beyond the Village's decibel limit.

The Village Council voted 7-0 to move ahead with a revised Noise Ordinance that would use decibel meters to measure if a noise is an illegal nuisance.

Nancy Davis hosted a 60th birthday party for her mother, Fredda Levitt, at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. Guests were asked to bring children's books to donate to The Key Biscayne Library.

