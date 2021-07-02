Village holds meeting on condo buildings safety, 17 buildings on Key Biscayne face 2020 recertification; another 18 are “past due”

Curious and concerned Key Biscayne residents living in high-rises likely went home a little calmer Thursday night after hearing village and county leaders focus on safety and structures in the wake of last week’s condominium tragedy in Surfside.

Village Manager Steve Williamson hosted a Building Recertification Meeting on Thursday night in the Community Center’s Lighthouse Room to discuss plans related to maintenance and structural integrity of buildings on Key Biscayne.

“First of all, I put my heart out to families in Surfside,” Williamson told the audience and panel, which included Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado and State of Florida Condominium Ombudsman Spencer Hennings. “That’s tough ... a tough situation.”

After watching what happened just 20 miles north of Key Biscayne and hearing concerns of local residents, “We realized this could be a bigger problem than Surfside,” Williamson said. “On Monday, we thought we needed to put into focus what’s going on in our buildings, to make sure if (residents) have concerns, we can help them ...

“We’ve been to four (buildings) already, so it’s a true engagement between us and the property owners. We believe this is important to support the community.”

To that effect, Williamson is setting up a four-tiered plan:

- An Incident Command System (ICS) team has been set up, comprised of Village workers that includes Incident Commander Eric Lang, Deputy Incident Commander Jake Ozyman, Technical Expert Rene Velazco, and Public Information Officer Jessica Drouet.

- A Task Force Team also is in place, consisting of a code compliance officer, a building inspector and a fire inspector as well as a Records/Reports Section that will include those familiar with public records requests, records and document control.

- Williamson also will be asking for a file of documents and status of all Key Biscayne buildings with 40-, 50- and 60-year recertifications and all pending recertifications through 2026, where the Village would provide property owners with notices as far out as 360 and 180 days, well before the county’s required 90-day notice.

- Residents will have a streamlined way to address concerns by utilizing the email VKBRecert@keybiscayne.fl.gov exclusively. The building official will review each concern and dispatch the Task Force Team, if necessary, which will contact the property owner to see what the next step would be.

There are 17 buildings on Key Biscayne facing the recertification process this year. Another 18 buildings are “past due” and Williamson’s team sent out notifications to those owners this week and he expects a response within a week.

If that doesn’t materialize, Williamson said he would have to report them to the Unsafe Structure Board at the county level.

“I hope we don’t have to go there,” Williamson said. “I hope they come forward. It’s time to take this seriously and come forward with their inspection papers and report those who don’t if we have to.”

All this comes on the heels of the tragedy in Surfside, when one of three 12-story towers collapsed last week. It officially has claimed so far 18 lives and left more than 135 unaccounted for before search and rescue teams were ordered to stop for much of the day Thursday on advisement from structural experts regarding safety issues.

It also comes just a couple of days when an anonymous Instagram post showed what appeared to be a large crack in the garage of Tower A at The Towers of Key Biscayne, calling it a “red flag.”

However, upon review by Williamson and the Village’s structural experts, 20-year property general manager Joe Maura sent a note to all 538 residential owners in the two-tower, 14-floor condominium, saying everyone was satisfied it was simply an expansion joint, which allows slabs to move — (especially in hot weather, and like those on sidewalks and pool decks) — and not put stress on what it abuts.

Maura said his structural expert, Jeffrey Zephir, president of his Hollywood-based architectural firm and his Palm Beach-based international firm, agreed it is not a “red flag” and presented the city with a professional design assessment.

“Mr. Zephir viewed the section of the garage referenced in the video, as well as the buildings’ architectural drawings, and confirmed that the area of concern shown in the video is of an originally designed expansion joint in the garage slab,” Mauer and the Board of Directors wrote. “Mr. Zephir has confirmed that it does not present a risk and is not a crack in the concrete as implied in the Instagram post. Mr. Zephir also explained that expansion joints are designed to allow the building to expand and contract without breaking.”

Zephir was out of the office on Thursday and a message said he would not return until July 6.

Last week, both Maura and Fausto Gomez, condominium president of the Lake Tower at the Ocean Club and the recently elected president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents’ Council, said residents on the island should feel safe.

“To the best of my knowledge, we have no issues on Key Biscayne,” Gomez said.

There are 81 buildings on Key Biscayne that fit the county’s description of multi-level, multi-resident structures 40 years and older. The Towers of Key Biscayne was completed in 1972.

More than half of Key Biscayne’s 13,000 residents live in condos or apartments.

“Safety is always a concern,” Williamson said on this week’s CBS4 News report. “In the end, it’s all about the safety of people, and we want to make sure the people of Key Biscayne are safe and sound.”

The mandatory 40-year recertification process applies only to structures in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The inspection process likely will get stricter across the state, similar as to what happened with updated building codes after Hurricane Andrew struck South Florida.

Regalado said new rules likely will include earlier notifications to property owners, like what the Village is doing now. She also said residential owners can expect insurance reform, whereby they would have to prove recertification before insurance is provided.

Already in Kissimmee, some 72 of the 145 units in a condo complex called Images was declared unsafe during the first meeting of the state’s Unsafe Structure Board on Wednesday. An engineering firm’s inspection found the walkways leading to the condos showed cracks and were at risk for collapsing. The building was constructed in 1990.

“Sometimes you learn from tragedies,” Williamson said. “Hopefully ... we learn from this.”