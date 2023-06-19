Village, homeowners believe there is time to develop strategies to fight the impact of sea level rise

Talk of amending Key Biscayne's seawall ordinance to require minimum heights might have hit its own barrier recently, as residents and Village Council members voiced concerns that, maybe, it's a little too early to panic about sea level rise.

Harbor Point resident Carlos De La Cruz, who hosted a group of 32 people at a previous community meeting on the subject, addressed Council members during the last regular Village Council meeting, saying that the idea of raising seawalls and the talk about sand dune barriers, possibly, as high as 12 feet in front of the condominiums might not be what everyone wants.

"They are going to do whatever they think they're going to need," said De La Cruz, referring to the U.S. Army Corps' 50-year plan to reinforce the dunes on the ocean side and study how to protect the back bay.

He said if this is being done to impress insurance officials to lower premiums, "it's not realistic." ... "No one knows what the solution is," he added, saying maybe new houses would eventually have to be built on stilts, or have the water run its course over the Mashta area.

"I think it's a premature idea," De La Cruz said, preferring to table the seawall discussion and have "the community get involved in their (specific flooding) problems."

No vote took place regarding the seawall ordinance amendment to Chapter 30, which adds Article VII, titled "Tidal Flood Barrier Regulations" to establish minimum standards for barriers, including banks, berms, green-gray infrastructure, seawalls, or other infrastructure that impedes tidal waters.

The proposed draft, from April 7, calls for new or substantially repaired barriers to be at a minimum of 6.50 feet (using NAVD 88, or the North American Vertical Datum of 1988 to measure elevations related to the Earth's surface) and shall "be designed to have the ability to increase or raise the cap by an additional 2 feet without the need for redesign unless otherwise determined by Village Council."

Existing tidal flood barriers also would have to be 6.50 feet, according to the proposed draft, with the ability to be raised by 2 feet at different increments, through Jan. 1, 2050, according to the elevation range determined by NAVD 88.

"We have to start from somewhere, we made it clear it was a draft ordinance," said Village Manager Steve Williamson, who said consultants at Moffatt & Nichol took into consideration local science and estimated sea level rise for the proposed data.

He said the meeting at De La Cruz's house produced "very interesting ideas" and that "we are in the research stage. We'll see how it comes out (at the June 13 meeting) and then propose (again) in July."

Dr. Roland Samimy, Chief Resiliency and Sustainability Officer for the Village, said a seawall ordinance would be enacted to handle tidal effects, whereas the coastal dunes help offset storm surge effects. Tidal effects include outfalls from stormwater drainage, he said, which is a priority.

"People who are building new seawalls or repairing the ones they have are reaching out to us on heights or what (options) they should do to protect their property and their neighbor's properties," Dr. Samimy said. "It's not something we're doing (just) because we're innovative and proactive ... but (areas) like Miami Beach and North Bay Village are also grappling with what they are going to do."

Councilman Brett Moss, who said he and fellow Council members are just learning much of this as it is written in the ordinance when the public does, said he believes, "This is the lowest priority of all the resiliency things we have going on. ... first of all, this is not the only way to create a flood barrier.

"I don't see any rush to passing policy for sea level rise (something that may happen) over many years ... from model to model, there is a huge variation of what is happening ... Nobody is going to allow their property to start flooding."

Moss said Miami-Dade County sets regulations on how high seawalls go or when they'd have to be raised, "which is what we follow anyway."

Fernando Vazquez said all the talk and hysteria of sea level rise is "politics" and we all should be looking at "where the federal government stands on this. ... With a high level of uncertainty, I think it's premature to see us setting elevations at this point."

He said seepage, or the issue of groundwater, is more critical than anything else.

Councilman Ed London said, "If we have to pay $750,000 of a $3 million study to the Army Corps, it might be different than what our ordinance says. It might go to 6, 8, 12 feet. Why are we getting everyone concerned now? To me, it's premature; it doesn't make sense because we're going to be dependent on the Army Corps. ... We say plus-6 (feet), and they say plus-7 ... "

Dr. Samimy said the Army Corps "won't make modifications to private properties, rather look for a much broader solution."

London said, "Just notify people that it might happen." He also said, if they want to plan ahead, just sink the seawall or barrier deeper "so you can go to the maximum height later."

Certain height requirements might be needed by, say, 2035, Williamson pointed out. But, he wants to communicate the message to residents that a "flood barrier" is connected to sea level rise (and not storm surge).

"Like Councilman London said, 'Are we moving too fast?' ” he said. "If it's the Council's will, we can make a recommendation approach rather than a requirement approach (in the ordinance)."

De La Cruz said, "The bigger issue is Bear Cut (Bridge)," he said. "If Bear Cut doesn't get fixed, all of this is for naught."