Village hopes to match $2.85 million from the state legislature for an array of projects

Following what Key Biscayne Village Manager Steve Williamson deemed "a successful FY 23-24 state legislative session," Village officials hope to step up to the plate for the next session and, perhaps, match the $2.85 million that poured in.

"We have set our sights on another strong year," Williamson said, in outlining seven state appropriations requests for such programs as stormwater upgrades, expanding special needs and senior programming, traffic safety along Crandon Boulevard, and even a pilot test program for sargassum.

Also in the package to the State Capitol will be requests for a few tweaks to state and county regulations that could go a long way in assisting the Village.

The $2.85 million this past fiscal year greatly assisted in flood reduction, beach re-nourishment, special needs programming, and library construction.

Williamson has already met with Rep. Vicki Lopez and the Village lobbyists in Tallahassee and was close to scheduling a meeting with Sen. Alexis Calatayud for the requests, which fall under the state and federal levels.

"This (list) is based on our needs and the feasibility of our representatives, if it's within their powers to do this," Williamson told Village Council last Tuesday night. "We tried to break them down into different committees, so we don't tap the same people all the time."

The state submissions are due Nov. 14, while the federal timeline extends until February.

"Let's say it's preliminary approved for now," Mayor Joe Rasco said, further explaining he'd like it fine-tuned before Council gives it the OK. That presentation will take place during the Oct. 12 Council meeting.

FY 24-25 State Appropriations Requests

1. Key Biscayne K-8 Community School Resilient Infrastructure Construction: Request $450,000 in appropriations to partially match the Village's investment in the initial phase of the project that upgrades the stormwater system, improves roadways, and undergrounds electrical and telecommunication around the school to reduce flooding, improve safety and school access, and ensure greater utility reliability.

2. Crandon Boulevard Traffic Data Analysis: Request $225,000 in appropriations to fund an analysis of traffic flow trends from the Rickenbacker Causeway Toll Booth to Bill Baggs State Park. Data-driven information is one way the Village can properly find solutions to address traffic issues.

3. Improve Multi-Modal Traffic Flow and Safety along Crandon: Request $425,000 in appropriations to match the Village's investment in improving intersections, traffic signalization, and crosswalks to provide for the safer flow of traffic for vehicles, bicycles, motorized scooters, electric bicycles, and pedestrians.

4. Senior Programming: Request $100,000 in appropriations to match the Village's senior program funding to improve the quality of life for adults 60 and older by offering recreational, educational, and social activities, and by providing support services and resources, including special services for those with physical and/or cognitive impairments.

5. Special Needs Programming: Request $100,000 in appropriations to match the Village's special needs program funding to improve the quality of life for the island's special needs population by offering more inclusive recreational, educational, and social activities.

6. Emergency Management Planning, Training, and Exercise for 2024 Hurricane Season: Request $200,000 in appropriations to match the Village's emergency management program funding to update our Emergency Management Response Plan, perform advanced NIMS training, and conduct an integrated exercise for evacuation and re-entry.

7. Sargassum and Seaweed Fertilizer Pilot-Test Partnership: Request our lobbyist to find a willing and able public and/or private partner to enter into a pilot-test agreement to turn sargassum and seaweed into fertilizer. It would used as a test case for the State of Florida.

FY 24-25 State Legislation Requests

1. Motorized Scooters and Electric Bicycles: Modify State Statute and/or County Ordinance to delegate more motorized scooters and electric bicycles to legislative and enforcement authorities in local jurisdictions.

Note: Williamson said this would be stricken since the Village will be working with Commissioner Raquel Regalado to perhaps create an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Miami-Dade County to maybe gain authority on a local level to enforce rules along Crandon Boulevard.

2. Funding From Bill Baggs Entrance Fee: Modify State Statute to enable the Village to receive a portion of a future Bill Baggs entrance fee increase to support the Village costs to maintain and repair and provide traffic control along the only access road to the park.

3. Property Insurance: Partner with Rep. Lopez, Sen. Calatayud, Miami-Dade County League of Cities, and Florida League of Cities to find solutions to help address the increased cost of property insurance and decreased insurability in coastal areas.

4. Home Owners Associations Rules and Regulations: Partner with Rep. Lopez, Sen. Calatayud, Miami-Dade County League of Cities, and Florida League of Cities to find solutions to help address the increasing requirements and costs recently imposed on Home Owners Associations.

FY 25 Federal Appropriations Requests

A. Beach and Back-Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study: Request an additional $1 million in appropriations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete the feasibility study in its three-year allotted time (2023-2026).

B. Key Biscayne K-8 Community School Resilient Infrastructure Construction: Request $2 million in appropriations to partially match Village's investment in the initial phase of the Key Biscayne K-8 Community School construction project that upgrades the stormwater system, improve roadways, and underground electrical and telecommunication around the school to reduce flooding, and improve safety and school access.