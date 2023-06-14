Village increases business tax receipt schedule, plus other action taken by Council

During their last meeting, the Key Biscayne Village Council passed an ordinance to increase the Village's business tax receipt schedule rates passed 5-1 on the second reading, with Councilman London voting "no."

"It makes no sense; they don't get any additional benefit than the average person gets (and has to pay more)," he said, adding that this appeared to simply be a way to collect extra money for the Village.

Town Manager Steve Williamson pointed out: "We haven't done anything on this since 1992 ... just trying to keep pace (with economic times)."

Here are other items the Council discussed or acted upon during the meeting:

– For the fourth consecutive meeting, no deal has been reached between Commodore Club South, Inc. officials and the Village relating to a public beach access easement at 199 Ocean Lane Drive. That access will be necessary before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can plan its long-range beach fortification.

– A proclamation from Mayor Joe Rasco honored the efforts of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, saying, "Almost every 90 seconds, a person is injured in a drunk driving crash" in the US and there were 13,384 fatalities in 2021 involving impaired drivers. On Oct. 7, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park will host the Walk Like MADD and the MADD Dash Miami 5K to raise awareness and support the group’s programs. "Drunk driving doesn't need a cure; the cure is awareness," Rasco said.

– Proclamations will be issued to two veteran teachers at going-away parties. Mayor Rasco will honor Rodrigo “Mr. B” Bustamante, who is leaving St. Agnes Academy after 33 years, and Vice Mayor Caplan will honor Deborah Roa, teacher and Head of School who is leaving St Christopher's-by-the-Sea after 45 years. "She taught my kids," Rasco said. "An exemplary person."

– Council members voted unanimously to allow kids in the Marine Biology Summer Camp to fish for a maximum of two hours on each of three Fridays this summer off the west side of Mashta Bridge, only because the fishing pier at the state park is under construction.

– Mayor Rasco notified the public that Bill Earle passed away this past week. "He was a great attorney and a good person that was part of everything we have done here the last number of years," he said.