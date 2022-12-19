Village is ready for an infrastructure strategy

A special presentation hosted by the Village's Resiliency & Sustainability Chief, Dr. Roland Samimy, with guests from Black & Veatch, showed how the engineering firm plans to tackle environmental threats now and into perpetuity.

The strategy, Dr. Samimy said, is book-ended by threats of rain, tides, erosion and extreme heat, and maintaining the quality of life.

Two statistics showed why steps are necessary now: Research shows that, even without any rain at all, there would be 6-20 days by the year 2040 when water ponds up on the Village roadways, and 180 days a year by 2070, all due to sea level rise.

Village Manager Steve Williamson said addressing the current flooding issues, keeping the shoreline strong, and under-grounding electrical and (new) sewer lines are priorities.

"The Village is ready for anything we want to do," he said.

"The next step would be to finalize the infrastructure strategy and come back with that report in January, followed by the integration and implementation plan with projects and subprojects, and how we fund them," he said.

Mayor Joe Rasco asked, "So, what are you asking us (as a Council) to do?"

"Just say, 'Yes,' " Williamson said.

"Yes," Rasco said. "This Council is ready for execution."