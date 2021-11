The asparagus fern around the Monaco fountain was planted less than one year ago. Was it properly planted and cared for?

This is a perennial plant, thriving in the Gables Miracle Mile median.

The administration selected the plant because what was there did not thrive. Did the Village plant and cared for it correctly?

Hoping the Village new horticulturalist stays on and is listened to regarding planting the right plant in the right place and caring for our green investment on a permanent basis.