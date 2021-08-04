Village launches community-driven long-term strategic vision plan

The Village of Key Biscayne has launched Speak Up Key Biscayne, a campaign to engage residents in identifying the village’s most cherished qualities, share aspirations they seek for the future, and assist in the creation of a vision plan for those enhancements.

Speak Up Key Biscayne includes an online platform where residents are encouraged to register, take surveys, and share their ideas on a range of topics that will inform the in-person workshops and charrettes to take place this fall.

“We want to build a consensus among all constituents about how Key Biscayne can evolve and improve in the coming decades,” said Village Mayor Michael Davey.

“We especially want to ensure we dedicate our resources to allowing residents and the business community to easily engage in and lead the envisioning process toward the best Key Biscayne for everyone.”

The project is led by the Village’s Strategic Vision Board, a community advisory board made up of seven residents who function as plan facilitators. The board members are:

Mario Garcia-Serra (chair)

Jorge Mendia (vice-chair)

Matt Bramson

Luis de la Cruz

Robert Duzoglou

Lucia Marin

Tom McCormick.

“With enough deliberation and opportunity to participate, I am confident we can arrive at a Vision Plan with broad support from Village residents, which can then help future decision makers preserve our unique and high quality of life,” said Garcia-Serra.

To facilitate the process, the Village engaged as consultants DPZ CoDESIGN, a world-renowned planning, urban design, and architecture firm, focused on reviving and growing places

“Key Biscayne is a unique community with a high quality of life, and in order to preserve and enhance that, well informed planning is essential,” said Galina Tachieva, managing partner at DPZ CoDESIGN.

Village Manager Steve Williamson said the Vision Planis critical to the future of the village, which is at a point in its history “where it has successfully incorporated and established itself as one of the country’s premier small towns. We now have to decide where we want to be as a community in the next few decades and agree upon a plan to realize that vision and those goals.”

Click here to meet the village facilitators and design team, research previous plans, take surveys, share ideas, explore emerging themes, and keep abreast of milestones and important dates.