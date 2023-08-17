Village looks for saving in proposed $24.37 million budget among items making news on the island in August of 2011

Council pushes for savings in four-and-a-half hour hearing

Village Council members took four-and-a-half hours last week to dissect the Fiscal Year 2012 proposed budget as they continued looking for savings to offset some new expenses that have emerged in recent months.

Interim Village Manager John Gilbert led the Council through the FY 2012 budget on September 13. A final hearing and adoption of a budget is scheduled for Tuesday in the Council Chambers. The hearing was marked by the Council's concerns, but also good news in terms of a balanced budget that makes no service cuts or tax increases.

Council member Michael Davey noted the margin of error between being in the black and being in the red this year is a "razor's edge," and Vice Mayor Michael Kelly added, "If we were pilots, I'd say we're skimming the trees in a lot of ways. Finding any penny is helping everyone."

That said, the budget Gilbert presented keeps the local tax rate the same, requires no job or service cuts, gives employees a Cost-of-Living Adjustment, and still leaves enough revenue over expenditures for the Council to complete priority capital projects.

The budget for FY 2012, which runs from October 1-September 30, is based on $24.85 million in revenues, up slightly from last year's $24.58 million, Gilbert said. The increase is largely due to a 1.7 percent jump in property values, he noted: using the stable millage rate of $3.20 per $1,000 in property value –. meaning an owner of a $1 million home pays $3,200 in property taxes for the Village, with additional taxes going to Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade Public Schools, etc. - the Village will take in $16.8 million in ad valorem revenue.

Meanwhile, Gilbert said, via continued efforts to find efficiencies and savings, the Village is able to propose expenditures a hair lower than in FY 2011: $24.37 million instead of $24.43 million.

Silver Sands officials finally weigh in on Sonesta site redevelopment

Village officials have long sought input from owners of the Silver Sands Beach Resort on the redevelopment of the former Sonesta property next door. Still, it wasn't until the Village Council's site plan hearing last month that representatives for the hotel emerged.

Village officials promised to work with Silver Sands representatives to address their concerns.

In a last-minute request at the Monday, August 22, hearing, attorney Jose Loreno (who said the Silver Sands owners had just retained him that morning) asked for a two-week continuance so his clients could launch an independent study as to how the project will impact their property.

Specifically at issue was Sonesta site developer Consultatio Key Biscayne LLC's request that the Village vacate half the public right-of-way on Ocean Drive, which fronts their property and the Silver Sands. The change would take Ocean Drive from 115 feet wide to 57.5 feet wide and necessitate the complete redesign of the roadway.

Loreno said his client is unsure whether ingress and egress to their property will work under the new plan: "We're ready to hire someone tomorrow morning to see if this all works for us," he said on the 22nd. Mayor Frank Caplan asked if the Village could vote on the site plan and table the right-of-way issue, but Consultatio attorney John Shubin noted, "It's an integral part of the site plan - the two are inter-related."

Village Attorney Steve Helfman agreed the Council needed to act on everything at once: "If you don't approve the right-of-way, it can't be incorporated into the plan, and the plan can't be built," he said. "You have to have all the pieces together or you can't get the project." He explained vacating the right-of-way allows Consultatio to create a bigger buffer between its 150-foot-tall condominium buildings and the adjacent single-family Holiday Colony subdivision. "That was the ultimate idea to try to create this large single-family section," Helfman said.

Deal for entry block property closes, options on the table

The new owner of a parcel on the Village's Crandon Boulevard entry block hasn't settled on an official plan for the property and continues to explore "all the options" now that the purchase has officially closed.

A press release announcing the deal suggests the property, the former Stefano's nightclub/liquor store at 24 Crandon, which is not related to Stefano's Liquor Store in The Galleria Mall, will have a commercial future. However, officials didn't rule anything out for the property, which has long been On the Village Council's radar for possible acquisition in its quest for ball fields.

Eddie Moreno, an associate at Key Biscayne-based Commodore Realty, Inc., formally announced his firm's deal for the property earlier this week. He told Islander News the new project will be "something that would be good for the community." The deal, which was first confirmed by Commodore Realty CEO Max Puyanic on July 14, closed on August 23, with Moreno representing the buyer and Ginette Orozco of Coldwell Banker representing the seller, Samoro, LLC. Moreno declined to disclose the purchase price.

