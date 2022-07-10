The huge anchor that graces the entrance to the Beach Club on Key Biscayne typifies the type of person Bob Bristol was. After all, he had a hand in getting the enormous salvage piece from San Salvador to where it's, well, anchored today.

Bristol, a long-time resident of the island whose family started a toy business that blossomed into Bristol's Cameras, passed away this past week from health complications after being transferred from his East Ridge living facility to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He would have been 75 in August.

"He was a great part of my life," said Mark Celette, who as 11-year-old kids in 1959 attended school together, not knowing he would spend 38 years working for and with Bristol.

Celette enjoyed the life of a salesman, introducing the latest in Kodak, Minolta, Canon and Nikon cameras, plus the "money-making part," where the same-day processing of film in the store was considered "pretty high-tech" back then.

"Bob was very helpful, would do anything for you, and his family was good to me," said Celette, joking that the elder Mr. William Bristol "made me buy a house, probably to make me keep working. But I came home for lunch every day and it saved me a lot of money, especially when you didn't have much money."

Bristol's Cameras actually originated as the Busy Bee hobby shop, owned by Bristol's mom, Bernice, when the family moved from the Chicago suburbs to start their business. It became a toy store in 1955 on one side and a Key Cyclery bicycle shop on the other, where Key Pharmacy is now located.

"If you were a kid on the Key in the '70s, Bristol's was like the FAO Schwarz for Key Biscayne kids ... Barbie dolls, model airplanes, we'd all save our money for something special at Bristol's," said Catherine Malinin Dunn, who now lives in Silver Spring, Md. and her parents still reside on the island. "People today don't understand; that's the only place we shopped."

As far as Bob, "he took us (kids) seriously as customers," she said. "You would roll out your quarters, your dimes, whatever, and it would be a business-like transaction."

Melissa White, Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, recalls walking to the original toy store just about every weekend, "seeing if I had enough money to buy something," she said, laughing. "That's my most vivid memories, of the toy store and camera shop, where the Winn-Dixie (now) is."

According to Celette, it was Bob's father who first put some cameras on counters in front of the toy store and the rest became photographic history as the camera shop (instead of a bike shop) stood in tandem with the toy shop before Bristol relocated to The Square, a relationship that lasted some 30 years.

"There was enough demand, especially after Hurricane Andrew," Celette said, regarding the sale of cameras, film, batteries and flashbulbs. "We had people coming off the island ... we processed a lot of film."

Literally turning negatives into positives, Bob Bristol ran an impressive business. Ironically, he was considered just an amateur photographer, but he did enjoy taking underwater photos and some of his best works were displayed in the store.

Bill Durham owned a bicycle shop a few doors down from the camera store in The Square and often wandered in to speak with Bristol, whom he called "always happy, friendly. I enjoyed going in there. It was a nice atmosphere -- jovial," said Durham, now a columnist for Islander News.

"I always had trouble filling out the quarterly tax reports for my business," he said. "But, he'd come down to my house at the end of every quarter and help me fill out the forms. That's the type of guy he was."

Leo Quintana, who emigrated from Cuba, spent nearly 20 years working in the shop as a salesperson and processor -- his "first real serious job" out of college, where he studied photography at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

Now an IT consultant and a photographer for the Islander News, he called Bob "a great guy ... very community oriented," he said.

"I remember when I needed a car, his mother sold me her used car, an incredible car," said Quintana, who recalled paying $5,000 for a white Cadillac that he kept running for a long time. "It was a very good price to help me out. The whole family, from the Midwest, were very nice."

Bristol once was White's neighbor on Ridgewood Road -- "a sweet, thoughtful man," she said.

The doors to Bristol's Cameras closed at 260 Crandon Boulevard in January of 2012 as the digital revolution was well underway.

But the memories, like Polaroids, have never quite faded all the way.

In fact, Bristol was one of the founders of the Key Biscayne Historical & Heritage Society, and his archives of the island's pictorial history -- "a collection of everything from his parents' time" to the modern era -- remain on display at the Popup Museum, now located at 88 West McIntyre in Village Hall, Suite 210.

Regarding the now-famous anchor from San Salvador, it was Bristol's idea to connect with longtime Beach Club manager Mike O'Brien to transfer the epic piece of nautical history to the club. The anchor had adorned the front lawn of the Emmons' family home on Harbor Drive for more than 50 years.

O'Brien happily accepted the piece, and today it remains, in part, a testament to one of the Village's own community anchors, Bob Bristol.