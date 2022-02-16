Village Manager Steve Williamson was the guest speaker at a Key Biscayne Woman’s Club lunch and he left the crowd charmed as he discussed Village issues and initiatives.

According to KBWC President Karen Llorente, Williamson made a positive impression, with conversation that was “interesting and informative.”

Adding to the positive impression, Williamson worked with Costa Med restaurant to provide the delicious picnic style lunch at no charge.

“How very fortunate this Village is to have business owners donating to further opportunities for young people studying to advance their education” through the Women's Club scholarship fund, added Llorente.

The luncheon was part of KBWC fundraising efforts to continue their tradition of offering scholarships to a student – or students – who live on Key Biscayne full time or whose parent(s) are full time employed on the island.

Deadline to submit a scholarship application for this year is April 1.

Scholarship application forms may be picked up at the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center offices at 88 W. McIntyre, Suite 100 in Key Biscayne. This is adjacent to the Key Biscayne Police Department and returns to the Chamber of Commerce offices.

For more information, contact Ann Taintor at 1taintor@bellsouth.net