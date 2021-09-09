Village Manager presents $35.7 million budget; Council wrestles with raising taxes to increase services

Trying to get the most bang out of his buck -- in this case $35,661,666 -- Village of Key Biscayne Manager Steve Williamson presented the proposed budget plan Wednesday night for Fiscal Year 2021-22, which begins Oct. 1.

The second and final hearing begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21.

With 24 capital improvement programs on the table and 10 new position requests — although a couple of those were questioned — this budget has a proposed millage rate of 3.2188, “about a half-percent higher” than last year, said Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum.

If adopted, that would raise city taxes over 1%.

Seven jobs would be reclassified and two would be eliminated, bringing the total number of city employees to 200 (up from 192), including 139 full-time roles.

“Employees are truly an investment, not necessarily a cost,” Williamson said. “They’re the face of the Village and, to be honest, the good ones help us recruit new talent.”

Among the proposed new positions would be:

Four part-time park rangers

Two police officers

Public works superintendent

An additional code compliance officer

One part-time permit clerk

Administrative assistant/records technician

Fire prevention inspector

Municipal planning director;

New program coordinator (under the Parks & Recreation umbrella) to handle some of the responsibilities previously handled by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, which will be breaking its ties with the city next month.

Some $6.4 million will be coming into the city from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) helping cover the loss of revenue that has reached $3.1 million. Operating expenses have climbed 7% over the past year.

Council member Luis Lauredo pointed out there’s been a $10 million growth in the Village budget from 2011 and “the taxpayer doesn’t see anything tangibly different.”

“These trends have got to stop,” he said, noting that residents need to “understand our lane, how the money is spent ... We do have to explain where this growth is coming from.

“It’s a shocking number and we need to be aware of that. ... We grow in revenue, and we immediately find a reason to spend it. I know there is no easy answer.”

Council member Brett Moss said he realizes there’s a strategic side to the budget, but “what I’m missing is the projection ... where are we going with this?”

Among the challenges the Village faces, Williamson said, are: COVID-19; a sense of safety; youth and senior activities; park space and athletic venues; traffic congestion; and flooding, storm and environmental conditions.

Among the immediate needs are hiring a new Police Chief (likely by Oct.1); reinforcing the Village brand and its image; a new beach maintenance contract; leveraging the attention of the Rickenbacker Causeway issue; and building a team to solve 21st Century expectations.

Williamson also listed the top seven deliverables for the Village:

“Develop and deploy a community policing program; build Paradise Park; maintain our beach; improve Crandon Boulevard traffic and safety; improve our youth programs and access to athletic venues; pursue all options for Rickenbacker Causeway to meet our needs; and begin to implement our long-term resilient infrastructure plan.”

The Village’s Capital Plan calls for $6.8 million in improvements but only $1.8 million will come out of the general fund, while getting a big boost of $3.5 million from ARP funds.

Among the highlights:

- Seven replacement public safety vehicles, six for the police department and one for public works at a cost of $200,000. Council member Lauredo called for smaller, efficient police cars because of the island’s “no-chase” policy (other than those in harm’s way).

- Repairs to Village-owned buildings, such as roofs and gutters, for $200,000.

- New buoys (15) for the vessel exclusion zone for the “kitesurfing beach” at $48,500.

- The start of the underground utilities master plan at $600,000.

One item that stirred up emotions, starting with Councilman Lauredo, was the allowance of a consultant at $624,000 for underground plans and risk management.

Vice Mayor Ed London said Florida Power and Light would do it for free (minus the costs of surveys). Councilman Moss suggested that Public Works Director Jake Oyzman, who presented the entire Capital Plan lineup, come back to the second hearing to provide more clarity for that consulting role.

- Stormwater improvements at the K-8 Center at $1.5 million.

- Shoreline protection would cost $100,000 for the first of a mandatory three-year project that monitors post-beach renourishment projects.

- Community Center’s retrofit lighting at a cost of $260,000.

- Electric vehicle charging stations, perhaps as many as 10, costing $60,000 out of the ARP funds.

- Crandon Boulevard transportation and pedestrian upgrades, including signage, beacons, marked crosswalks and possible new locations, revisions of signals, curbs and gutter locations, and separated or painted bike lanes at $900,000.

- Replacement of the Community Center roof at $200,000.

- Replacement of the Community Center air conditioner for $45,000.

- Spin bike replacements at a cost of $60,000.

- Paradise Park upgrades to the completion of the project at a cost of $400,000, which may not be enough to cover the entire expenditures.

- Beach Park improvements at $650,000.

- Lake Park improvements at $77,000.

- Hampton Park improvement for $50,000 for drainage problems.

- Village Hall and fire station beautification projects at $50,000.

- The first of three public beach access improvements at $70,000 for the Sands entrance.

- A new splash pad to replace the old one at Village Green for $150,000.

- Calusa Park tennis court resurfacing and netting at $60,000.

Nussbaum pointed out that the ad valorem taxes make up 71% of the island’s total revenue, down from 73% a year ago.

He said the Village needs to make sure the fees being charged for activities make those sustainable, although Lauredo questioned the immediate hiking of rates to residents just to make up a 2% deficit.

Nussbaum pointed out several ways the Village has saved money -- for example, as much as $75,000 on just one refinancing of an existing debt.

Some Council members objected to the $56,000 cost going to lobbyists in Tallahassee who represent the Village’s interests. But the main sticking point was where that expenditure line item fell. Council members agreed to move it to the Manager’s budget rather than keep it in the Village Council’s budget.

Moss wanted his fellow members to consider giving the Village Clerk a bump in pay, perhaps in the vicinity of $15,000, to “fall in line with other clerks around the county,” who earn about $86,000 a year.

Parks Director Todd Hofferberth, speaking on the night the Community Center welcomed back indoor athletics (volleyball), will be joined by a new program director who will take over some of the responsibilities the Community Foundation had with its $125,000 annual budget. The current contract expires Oct. 1.

Jason Younes, interim Chief of Police, said there will be a Community Resource Team with four officers and a supervisor, “to engage with residents, each in an assigned neighborhood and being highly visible (on foot, on bike or in cars) ... These officers are the core problem-solving team ... highly trained in community programming.”

Younes is asking for two officers to complete this team. He also said he would reduce the Deputy Chief role to that of a Lieutenant, which would increase manpower on evening shifts.

“Just in the last 10 weeks I’ve been here (as interim chief), we’ve decreased manpower overtime 77%,” Younes said.

Lauredo congratulated Younes for “how great a job you’ve done.” London even suggested the Village give him a bonus for finding ways to save money.

Popular community projects such as piano concerts, the auto show (which will coincide with the Miami GP), and the July 4 festivities also are part of the budget package.

At the end of the four-plus-hour budget hearing, Vice Mayor London proposed to bring down the millage rate to 3.00 and let Williamson find a way to fit the puzzle.

“At 10:30 at night, it’s ridiculous to introduce this at this step (of the process),” Mayor Mike Davey told London.

Council members Moss and Frank Caplan said fitting the budget back into a lower millage rate was not the proper way to do it. “We should go to the budget first and tell him what we don’t want,” Moss said.

Council member Ignacio Segurola suggested a “friendly amendment” back to the 3.1563 rollback rate, but that vote was split 3-3 without Council member Allison McCormick, who had to leave for an emergency. A motion then carried to leave the millage rate as is, or until the second and final hearing Sept. 21.

City taxes only represent “about 20%” of residents’ total annual tax bill, Nussbaum said.

The county budget hearings are set for 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 5 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Miami-Dade Commission Chambers in the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.