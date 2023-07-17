Village millage rate up for consideration as Council considers budget decision Tuesday

At least three scenarios will be presented at Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. Village Council meeting regarding the setting of Key Biscayne's Fiscal Year 24 millage cap.

That is just one of many agenda items scheduled that evening, including a state legislative debrief from Sen. Alexis Calatayud and FY 23 legislative updates from lobbyists at Converge Public Strategies and Thorn Run Partners.

Conservation biologist Joseph A. Wasilewski will also make a presentation on invasive reptiles in Florida.

Also on the table is a revisit to a May 9 resolution authorizing a work order for Black and Veatch Corp. to create the Resilient Infrastructure Integration and Implementation Plan (RI3P) and the program management plan at a cost not to exceed $1,381,631.

At the May 9 meeting, some Council members wanted to know what was to be delivered and asked if it was more than just a booklet of guidelines. The item had been deferred until Tuesday night.

Also up for a vote is a resolution on how to calculate a new way to collect stormwater utility fees.

As to the millage cap, the three scenarios are:

* To fulfill the baseline budget of $37.9 million, the millage would need to be 2.9605, a 6.11% decrease from the current 3.1533 millage rate;

* To fulfill the baseline budget plus all Priority 1 & 2 projects, the millage would need to be 3.2539, a 3.19% increase from the current 3.1533;

* To fulfill the baseline budget plus all Priority 1 & 2 projects and five additional projects, the millage would need to be 3.4729, a 10.14% increase.

The five new initiatives suggested by the Council, valued at $2,075,000 (raising the total of the 17 proposed new initiatives to $4.86 million), are:

* Install artificial turf at St. Agnes Academy Field for $1.2 million;

* Hire a contractor to manage the athletic program for $200,000;

* Adapt Harbor and Beach Park for age- and time-appropriate sports for $50,000;

* Create a park usage and programming guide for $25,000; and

* Improve traffic circles, roadways and sidewalks for $600,000.