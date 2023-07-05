Village needs someone to be held accountable for flooding issues

Dear Editor,

It is truly remarkable how Key Biscayne gets flooded with rains, cries for money to make a study to protect it from rising waters, and yet spends water money as if nothing were happening.

We are in the rainy season. Crandon Boulevard is flooded with water every day. No one supervises the sprinkler system. It is a waste of resources, money and time – all of which should be spent cleaning the streets so the rainwater flows smoothly. Whoever does the maintenance should be fired.

Who is responsible for this waste of money and resources? They should be accountable.

See picture.

Mario Gentzsch