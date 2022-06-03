Rain began to fall Friday morning on Key Biscayne, and while it has slowed down in the afternoon, it will likely pick up in intensity later in the day Friday and into Saturday.

Remnants of Hurricane Agatha, now dubbed "Potential Tropical Cyclone #1" by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continue to sweep across the northwest Caribbean on a direct path into an area just below Fort Myers on the Gulf side before it crosses the state.

Key Biscayne is part of a huge area of the southern half of Florida under a

The good news is that Key Biscayne is not in the National Weather Service's Cone of Uncertainty, although areas around Miami-Dade County are now part of Level 2 conditions, meaning tornadic activity or waterspouts are possible, as well as being under a flood watch.

"We are already seeing a few puddles," said Village Manager Steve Williamson, "but that's fairly normal what we'd see for (a rainstorm). The good news is the amount of rain forecast has gone down (6 to 9 inches are expected)."

Williamson has been told that wind gusts would likely be in the 30-40 mph range.

As of the 1 p.m. advisory, the disturbance, not officially categorized as a tropical storm, is moving northeast at 5 mph and shows maximum winds at 40 mph, the starting point for what could become Tropical Storm Alex.

Most of the heavy rain associated with the storm is to the south and east.

Sandbags are being given out to Key Biscayne residents at the Beach Club on a first come-first serve basis. That began at 11 a.m. Friday.

The Key Biscayne region is under a tropical storm warning as of Friday morning and Emergency Management officials have elevated the risk conditions to Level 2, meaning tornadic activity or waterspouts are possible as the storm crosses the state.

"We've cleaned out all the drains, and we'll be looking at Crandon Park, where it always floods," Williamson said.

High tide is at 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, so the Village will be sending out a drone to monitor for beach erosion, although the tropical system is coming from the west.