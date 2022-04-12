Sharing the frustration of Key Biscayne K-8 Center parents over the lack of services for students with learning disabilities by the school's administration and school district, Village leaders are making an effort to help bridge the gap.

A week after parents aired their concerns about kids suffering from dyslexia, autism and other learning disabilities before a panel of education needs experts, the Village officials called an “Education in Our Schools” community meeting Monday. At it, Mayor Mike Davey and Council member Allison McCormick, with assistance from the Education Advisory Board, outlined a plan to resolve the issues.

The plan is broken into two parts. First, the village will use its resources to line up tutors to help special education students after school, possibly at the Community Center. They also have a plan for advocate, in which Village leaders will meet with the school's administration and the school district to push for better results than in the past two years.

Davey said he’s confident the village and parents will achieve their goals after a meeting with new Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres, who was made aware of their concerns.

Lack of communications between the school's administration and school district is the biggest problem, Davey said.

“There’s a lack of faith in the administration,” he said. “Let's give the new superintendent an opportunity to work it out. He gets it. He knows we have issues here. I want us to work collaboratively and give him the opportunity to come through for us.”

McCormick agreed. “Let's put our faith in the superintendent for changes by June. If not, changes may need to be made.”

The school board releases its preliminary 2022-2023 budget in June, and it can reassign principals, vice principals and teachers to different schools.

Davey said the next step is building a relationship with K-8 Principal Michelle Coto, but some parents and teachers said she doesn't communicate with them.

“She needs to reach out and engage with the community,” Davey said. “Even if she doesn’t like us, she needs to engage with the community.”

Many parents said the relationship with the school’s administration, and the lack of needed programs, has gotten so bad they transferred their kids to other schools.

“Parents are desperate,” said one parent at the meeting. “Their kids are not getting the help they need. They feel helpless. They don't know what to do.”

Allison, a former elementary school teacher with three kids, said the goal of Monday’s meeting was to seek input from parents and teachers, and develop a plan of action when addressing the school's administration and school district.

“Come up with ideas and ask for them, and see where it goes from there,” she said.

But a group of parents in attendance are taking a different approach. A group of them plan to attend the next Miami-Dade County School Board meeting on April 13 and voice their concerns to school board members.

One of them said they are concerned about possible violations of Florida statute at the school, and safety issues that have sprung up, including a 5th grader who was left outside the school without adult supervision.

“We tried to bring the issues up to the principal through the EAB and PTA, and we contacted the district, but for both, lack of responses,” she said. “We've been at this since June of last year.”

Some parents suggested the school district be more proactive in offering programs to help students with learning disabilities thrive in the classroom – such as the 504 Plan, Individualized Education Program (IEP), ESOL and ESE.

However, they claimed the district told them a shortage of teachers and counselors for the programs prevents that from happening.

“Resources are not available as they should be for the kids,” Davey said.

The COVID-19 pandemic was challenging for public schools as parents, volunteers and other visitors were limited on campus to stop the spread of the virus. But as the nation has returned to normalcy, parents and volunteers say they still don’t have access to the K-8 Center.

Their concerns only reach the school’s administration through phone calls and emails. And they complained about the lack of students, parents’ activities at the school.

For tutoring the students, McCormick suggested using students in the National Honor Society at MAST Academy on Saturdays. “Students shouldn't have to go through three years of suffering,” she said.