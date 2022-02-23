Designing a causeway certainly isn’t a Legos project.

Key Biscayne residents learned Tuesday night that the road — not literally — can be long and tedious when it comes to planning, building or renovating a major project.

Village Manager Steve Williamson, along with Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger, hosted “Rickenbacker Causeway: Keeping it a Priority” in the Community Center to collect ideas toward a new approach to safety improvements.

Among some of the ideas in the brainstorming session were perhaps an overpass “so we won’t be held hostage” as one resident put it, in case of emergencies on the famed causeway, the only path leading in and out of Key Biscayne.

One idea from Williamson came in the financial sector, allowing perhaps a provision for tolls to be collected at access points to major venues, such as Miami Marine Stadium.

“There’s been a lot of great work by the community, our Council and a whole lot of folks to get us where we are today,” Williamson said, noting that persistence and perseverance are the two qualities that must continue in order to reach the next step.

“We do want something to be done to the Rickenbacker Causeway, but we want to refresh the progress and ... refresh the direction,” he added, explaining why the previous bidding process wasn’t a good fit for Key Biscayne as a major stakeholder.

Tuesday night’s mission was to gather ideas toward developing a Scope of Work “that portrays our interests” and will be presented to Village Council at its March 8 meeting. With likely four other public meetings to take place, the first part of the process could take about six months before Miami-Dade County leaders see a plan.

As far as Bear Cut Bridge, a 60-day priority for a study requested by County Commissioner Raquel Regalado is in the process, but the outline for Scope of Work, design options, and a Request for Proposal for construction would be estimated “maybe by 2030.”

“But the good news is that they are moving,” Williamson said.

How Bear Cut Bridge is designed — especially taking into consideration how to mitigate sea level rise and storm surge — could affect how the rest of the causeway might look.

Tuesday night’s meeting was important, said Calleros Gauger: “It’s what to do and what not to do ... A lot of projects have been torpedoed by a bad Scope of Work. We want to make sure we have our interests portrayed.”

The work will involve some 25 stakeholders, including the Virginia Key Advisory Board; the Rickenbacker Marina; the County Mayor’s office; Miami-Dade County Public Works and Water & Sewer departments; the City of Miami; MAST Academy; NOAA; the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School; and the Virginia Key Park Trust, to name a few.

Evolving a concept leading to a draft for a base plan, with several options, is next. Funding would need to come from federal, state and county levels – perhaps with grants and bonds, as well as through tolls. All that, while maintaining a discounted toll rate for Village residents and Village employees, residents conferred.

A major undertaking like this, Williamson said, would run in the “hundreds of millions.”

In addition to a separation of bicycle lanes from vehicles, maybe lanes that would accommodate the “Spandex crowd” of speedy Pelotons could be included in plans.

Other transportation ideas included the free flow of traffic (even during major events); a safe evacuation route; access points to Key venues; real-time traffic updates; the ability to handle sea level rise and major storms; MAST Academy safety; and traffic control.

Williamson said the ultimate plans would rely on “worst-case scenarios,” such as anticipating the full usage of Miami Marine Stadium or the Virginia Key landfill area.

The previous bidding process was tossed out after some amendments, extensions and, most of all, many concerns from Key Biscayne residents, Village leaders and County Commissioner Regalado. They all ultimately convinced County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to rescind the RFP regarding the comprehensive Plan Z Consortium proposal.