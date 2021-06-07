Village opens contest to name park at 530 Crandon, deadline is this Wednesday

Residents of Key Biscayne have been invited to participate in a contest to name the new park planned for 530 Crandon.

The as-yet-unnamed park will feature a multi-use design where residents may enjoy casual recreation as well as pop-up events and entertainment.

Citizens are invested to send their best park name. A committee of village officials will select the winner.

That person will not only get a sense of joy each time they pass by the park, but the village will invite them to the official ribbon cutting ceremony and award them a $100 gift card.

The deadline to submit your suggestions is Wednesday, June 9. To send your name, click here.