Old fashioned Halloween

They were bobbing for apples and dancing to the tunes of “When the Saints Go Marching In” at Sandy and Peter Wallin’s old fashioned Halloween party attended by more than 200 children and parents.

Islander News 30th Anniversary

An enthusiastic crowd of several hundred passed through the doors of the Islander News on November 22 to wish the staff a Happy 30th Anniversary.

Village police ticketing bikers

Key Biscayne police are cracking down on bicyclists who don’t follow traffic laws. Police Chief Michael Flaherty said his department has been issuing warnings and tickets to bicycle riders on Key Biscayne after receiving a bevy of complaints from island residents.

“We’ve received a huge number of calls from citizens,” Flaherty said. “People are complaining (that) the bike riders are blocking traffic lanes, running lights, and yelling obscenities at drivers when they blow their horn to get by.”

Flaherty said his officers began issuing warnings to cyclists about three weeks ago and followed with tickets the last two weekends.

“We just want them to follow the law when they’re in the Village,” Flaherty said, adding that it’s the packs of cyclists who are causing problems. “Our main concern is their own safety.”

Humble Homes

Seven homes on Glenridge Road had an open-door party for guests of the Chamber of Commerce Second Annual Humble House walking tour. The idea behind the tour is for people to see Mackle homes that have had additions or enhancements without losing the Mackle touch.

Artist creates sculpture for St. Agnes

Corrina Maddalozzo’s house is like an art gallery. Each nook and cranny is home to a sculpture made of bronze, marble, or copper.

As a child growing up in Spain, Maddalozzo said she was destined to be an artist. “I was a disaster. I painted too many walls,” she recalled.

Maddalozzo has recently been commissioned to create a sculpture for St.Agnes Catholic Church -- a nine-foot-tall iron cross -- to be dedicated on November 17th.

Despite the many ultra-modern materials Maddalazzo uses for her sculptures, she said her inspiration is not post-industrial. Instead, she looks to nature for her inspiration.

“Different trees have different shapes and when I see them I think about the movement of a person. I like so much the movement of a person,” she explained, adding that she is a figurative and not an abstract artist.

Maddalozzo said she frequently goes out into nature and draws what she sees. She also collects various natural objects for inspiration, such as grape vines that resemble hair. From these shapes come ideas for her sculptures.

Mort Fried prepares to make a difference

Things change and are ever the same.

One of the issues that originally got Mortimer Fried involved with local politics was a proposed rate increase for Rickenbacker Causeway tolls back in 1971.

Cut to the tail end of 1996 and Mort is sitting comfortably on the serene back porch of his Harbor Court home, explaining now, as he did then, that non-resident toll revenues alone should be more than enough to cover bond indenture and causeway maintenance costs. The residents of Key Biscayne, he says, not only shouldn’t have to pay higher toll rates but shouldn’t have to pay any toll at all.

Mort is not only the elder statesman of the Village Council, he is also one of the elder statesmen of Key Biscayne. He moved here in 1951 when the Mackle homes were a new subdivision and the only telephone on the island was at Vernon’s Sundry Shop.

“If you wanted to make a call, you had to go down to Vernon’s and wait in line,” he reminisces. “You had to talk fast because all calls were limited to two minutes.”

Mort and his wife, Joy, wound up buying a Reed Brothers home and struggled to meet the $56.45 monthly mortgage payments. Relatives wondered why they were moving to “some god forsaken place in the middle of the ocean,” but the idea of island life appealed to them.

Emmo shifts gears in 5K race

Just a little over three months ago Emerson Fittipaldi fractured his neck in an accident during an IndyCar race. Saturday he was racing again — this time at the Lighthouse Run.

The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner started running only 10 days ago. That didn’t stop Fittipaldi from pushing hard the last 50 yards of the race.

“My competitive spirit came out,” Fittipaldi said.” I was trying to pass the runner in front of me.”