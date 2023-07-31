Village police to hold National Night Out event Aug. 1 to build more trusting relationships

Free ice cream will be the centerpiece of the Key Biscayne Police Department's National Night Out event on Tuesday (Aug. 1) in the Community Center lobby from 6-7:30 p.m.

"You don't have to be a kid" to enjoy the celebration, said Police Chief Frank Sousa, who noted this would be the "first time in a while" the Village has joined the national event.

"It's a good opportunity for our officers to meet with the (residents)," Sousa said, "and that's one of our objectives is to engage with the community. Youth engagement is a top priority for our administration, so we've taken the initiative here.

"When you look at the School Resource Officers and see the impact they have in young people's lives, you can't put a price on that. So many kudos go out to them for those long-lasting relationships they have provided."

National Night Out is a community spirit event designed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement under positive circumstances. The origin dates back to 1984 in Philadelphia and usually is celebrated the first Tuesday in August.

The idea began simply with neighbors turning on porch lights and sitting out front. Since then, marches in harmony, barbecue cook-outs, live music, and even ice cream gatherings have included more than 40 million residents across 16,000-plus communities.

Awareness about drug prevention and anti-crime efforts are often the baseline for this event, but Sousa just wants to keep it fun.

"We're keeping it simple this time and hope to build off this," Sousa said. "Plus, we know the weather here can be unpredictable."

Sousa wanted to thank the local Winn-Dixie officials who agreed to be a partner for this event.

"Without their event sponsorship, we couldn't do this," he said.

The Key Biscayne Police Department already takes part in several community engagement events, such as Coffee with a Cop, Breakfast with a Cop, Chat with the Chief, and the public safety open houses along with the Fire Rescue team.

Other evening celebrations will occur at the North Miami Police Department from 5:30-8:30 p.m. when there will be "bull" riding, pony rides, and a petting zoo for the kids. The Miami Police Department hosts a Morningside Park gathering at 750 NE 55th Terrace for the Upper Eastside neighborhood from 5-8 with music, food, games, and a kids' zone. The Miami Beach Police Department, at 1100 Washington Avenue, will also host an event from 5-8 that features vehicle displays, an auto theft demonstration, K-9s, and a kids' zone.

Other community events will be held at the Miami Lakes Veterans Park, Miami Gardens' Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Cutler Bay Publix, Palmetto Bay's Coral Reef Park, Kendall's Continental Park, and Kendale Lakes Park in the Hammocks District.