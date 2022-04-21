Fifty-one named storms have spawned in either the Atlantic basin or the Gulf of Mexico over the past two years, paralleling those often-fluctuating predictions by national hurricane experts.

This past week, experts with the Tropical Weather and Climate Research Department at Colorado State University were forecasting another active season: 19 named storms, of which nine would be hurricanes and four of those “major” (Category 3 or higher).

Showing a graphic from Hurricane Irma in 2017, which left its mark on Key Biscayne as it entered through Key West and traveled up the spine of the state, Fire Chief Eric Lang laid out his hurricane preparedness plan at Tuesday night's Village Council meeting.

“I know what you're thinking Ed (Councilman London),” he said.”The probability of us getting hit by a storm is so low ... but we're still going to be ready. It's like a drunk guy throwing darts; you never know where it’s going to go.”

Lang said he's already prepared his staff for the June 1 start of hurricane season. “I can assure you that this team is ready.”

“We have a number of new players, but we're speaking the same language,” Lang added, noting an important meeting with new Police Chief Frank Sousa, who is familiar with hurricane preparedness and security from his days with the Ft. Lauderdale Police Department.

“Tightening our evacuation plan,” will be crucial, Lang said. “It's just as important to get back on the island for search and response.”

His plans also include a better communication network for residents, and emphasizing “continuity of operations” from a staging area in a nearby hotel.

In the 2021 hurricane season, there were 21 named storms, seven of which were hurricanes, four that were Category 3 or stronger, and three that made landfall in Florida -- Elsa, Fred and Mindy.

Prior to Hurricane Irma, Florida had gone 10 years without a major storm. That Labor Day weekend hurricane left behind 55,000 cubic yards of debris on Key Biscayne, blocking roads and impacting the island for weeks. A major storm, such as a Cat 3, possibly could result in 1 million cubic yards of debris, Lang said, which would take a significant time period to clear.

Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, Council members approved the selection of Witt O'Brien's LLC for emergency disaster debris monitoring services.

With Irma, a temporary debris staging area was set up at Crandon Park. But neither that area, nor the state park, nor the City of Miami, has given the Village approval at this time. Lang does have a backup plan for direct hauling, just in case.

He said the staff will go through a hurricane exercise in either May or June with the City of Miami.

Lang's plan also includes an assortment of key partners that would play vital roles after a storm passes.

“I'm not a big fan of giving out ice and water,” he said. “My goal is to get Winn-Dixie open if there's a storm. We want them to provide the ice, we want them to be able to provide the supplies for this community ... and work with the gas stations, CVS, and restaurants to be able to get this infrastructure up and working in order to support this community in getting us back on our feet.”

Lang recalled the weekend when Irma was charging toward Florida, with people enjoying the beach on a beautiful, sunny day.

“Now the sun is shining, and now is the time to come up with our plan and start talking about it,” he said. “(Because) all of a sudden, (one day) we're going to be under a hurricane watch (or) a hurricane warning, and things start to move a lot faster."”