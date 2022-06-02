Village prepares for wet weekend and with flooding expected, sandbags to be made available Friday morning

Flooding rain and squally winds from a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean will put a damper on everyone's weekend across Key Biscayne and all of South Florida.

Versión en español

According to meteorologist Larry Kelly with the National Weather Service in Miami, residents can expect a large swath of torrential rainfall to produce some 6-10 inches with the heaviest coming Friday and Saturday.

"There still is an 80 percent chance of formation (into a tropical storm)," Kelly said, "but regardless of whether it forms (with over 39 mph sustained wind), there's going to be significant rainfall, heavy rain, and the potential for flash flooding across the region. The main impacts won't change. On the other side, winds can be strong and gusty with possibly some tornadoes."

At noon Thursday, the disturbance showed 35 mph winds. Hurricane aircraft was due to fly into the storm to evaluate peak winds.

There is an 80 percent to 90 percent chance of at least tropical depression formation.

Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang and Public Works Director Jake Ozyman were in contact with Miami-Dade County Emergency Management officials and the NWS on Thursday and will be on standby in case the county elevates its emergency operations.

"Essentially, we are expecting a significant amount of rain; they're projecting the most Friday afternoon and through the night," Chief Lang said. "Nine-and-a-half inches and still a risk on Saturday, though not as severe.

Anytime you get more than an inch of rain an hour, and combine that with high tides, well, there's nowhere the water can go."

Key Biscayne officials will provide self-serve sandbags starting Friday at 11 a.m. at the Beach Club on a first come, first serve basis.

Friday's MAST Academy graduation on Biscayne Boulevard, a fund-raising barbecue at the Beach Club, Saturday's Farmers' Market, a weekend baseball series between the Giants and Marlins (although in a domed stadium), the NCAA Regional baseball tournament in Mark Light Stadium, a Stiltsville and Key Biscayne cruise, religious celebrations and various concerts will likely all be impacted by heavy rain and flooded streets.

Key Biscayne's stormwater drainage -- in the process of much-needed improvements -- was put to the test last October when 5 inches of rain in just four hours made life miserable for residents whose vehicles stalled in puddles and required assistance from the city's police, fire and rescue units.

"Look, for ourselves, specifically, we know the inadequacies of our existing system, and we do annual and even bi-annual cleaning for critical catchments and wells," said Dr. Roland Samimy, Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability for the Village. "We have done what is needed in the dry season and, in a way, now it's 'Bring it on!' and we'll see where we stand."

Typically, Key Biscayne receives an annual rainfall of 53.1 inches.

This disturbance comes from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which developed in the Pacific and cut across Mexico. If it redevelops into a hurricane in the Caribbean, it would be given the name Alex.

Crossover storms are rare.

A recent case was Amanda in 2020, which developed into Cristobal over the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall in the U.S. Hurricane season began Wednesday.

Tropical storms generally have the tendency to produce more flooding possibilities than a quicker-moving hurricane. This weekend's rain comes on the heels of a recent weather maker that dropped some 3-4 inches of rain last weekend.

"All that rain in the past week makes the flash flooding (probability) higher," Kelly said. "Make precautions around the house to mitigate any further flooding."

Typical areas for flooding on Key Biscayne include around the K-8 Community School in the heart of the island (within the past 10 days, $500,000 in federal money has been granted to the Village to alleviate problems in that vicinity).

Dr. Samimy said there are other locations prone to flooding, as well, such as areas on the West Heather, Glenridge and Fernwood roads that provide "challenges."

Village Manager Steve Williamson said patrol officers will be stationed in flood-prone areas to make sure everyone stays safe.

"The good news is, people already know if their road floods," he said.

Accuweather forecasts a potential for cumulative totals of up to 20 inches in some pockets of South Florida, including Lake Okeechobee, until the system exits the southern peninsula.

"It's just a matter of where it deviates; a little north, a little south, makes a big difference," Kelly said.

One thing Village officials will be monitoring is high tide, which comes in from 1-3 a.m. and about 1-3 p.m., especially on Saturday.