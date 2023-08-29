Headlines blared across the country the past few days:

"U.S. COVID cases rising, as new vaccines almost ready," CNN reported.

"Spread of COVID impacting start of classes for some schools across U.S.," an NBC story read.

"Mask mandates trickle in as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise," a U.S. News & World Report story indicated.

Tuesday night, Key Biscayne's Village Council will likely adopt a resolution calling for the end of the town's State of Emergency declaration that was issued on March 13, 2020, four days after Miami-Dade County had done the same.

The State of Florida ended its COVID-19 emergency declaration on June 26, 2021, and the county has since followed suit.

According to Chapter 9, Sections 5-6 in the Key Biscayne Municipal Code, a local declaration of a State of Emergency can encompass several things, such as curfews, assigning off-limit areas, prohibiting the sale of goods or services at more than average retail prices, water usage regulations, regulating and/or rationing fuel or ice, and establishing emergency procurement procedures.

Terminating a State of Emergency means the Village's agencies and departments are able to manage the situation “without extraordinary assistance.”

Although case numbers have been comparatively low from the height of the pandemic, new cases in Florida have climbed into the 18,000-plus range in the past two weeks, compared to 5,853 for the week of June 9.

From Aug. 11-17, 41 deaths in the state were attributed to COVID, bringing the cumulative total to 89,905.

And, if that's not sobering enough, now health authorities and scientists are studying BA.2.86, a new strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, after the highly mutated variant was spotted spreading in multiple countries around the world and at least two U.S. states, according to a CBS News report.

Nicknamed "Pirola" on social media, the new strain (one of three being studied) has been discovered in Michigan and Virginia. However, the positive cases did not lead to hospitalizations as the Omicron variant did.

Current COVID-19 tests are expected to still work for BA.2.86, based on early analyses.

According to the latest data provided by Florida's Weekly Situation Report and the Florida Department of Health, there were 394 new hospital admissions last week for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County, only a 1% increase from the previous week. That amounts to 8.3 admissions per 100,000 population, the same rate as Broward County and less than Palm Beach County (up to 11.7 per 100,000 people).

Miami-Dade leads the state by far in vaccinations, with 99% of the population 6 and older having had at least one immunization.

Overall, there have been a reported 1,537,337 cases of COVID-19, or 29.1% of Miami-Dade's population. From Aug. 11-17, there were 2,420 cases recorded with a 20.4% new case positivity.

When Florida’s State of Emergency ended, insurance companies were no longer required to cover at-home Covid tests — meaning they would not be free for many people. Floridians can expect to pay more for any COVID tests performed at a hospital.

Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were allowed to stop tracking Covid community levels, part of an effort launched in March 2020 to help individuals gauge their infection risk.

On Key Biscayne, the Village has not been tracking cases as a separate entity as of late, and there no longer is a public testing site, according to Dr. Roland Samimy, Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability.

Nationally, last week, mask requirements were back at Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Hollywood studio Lionsgate, some hospitals, and some school districts.

Nearly 13,000 people were hospitalized across the country with COVID-19 last week, a number that has doubled since late June, according to the CDC.

Per capita, COVID hospitalizations are highest in Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Florida, and Hawaii. At the same time, Massachusetts, Vermont and Kentucky have seen the largest spikes over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times tracker.

But, the number of deaths from the virus last week, 251, was at the lowest point since the pandemic started in March 2020.

You can reach the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County by calling (305) 324-2400.