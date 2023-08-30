Village Rescue Squad members prepared to assist with Idalia fallout

Three Key Biscayne's Fire Rescue unit members will be on-call with the highly-trained Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, whose members are specially trained for recovery operations in areas devastated by hurricanes and other natural or man-made disasters.

"We've been part of the (volunteer) team since the '90s," Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang said. "They have special equipment that can assist with search and rescue ... boots on the ground."

Florida Task Force-2, in cooperation with FEMA, is one of two Miami-based Fire Rescue units and has been sent on missions to the building collapse in Surfside, an earthquake in Haiti (one of nine earthquakes the team has been to), a bombing in Puerto Rico; the 9/11 attacks, and as a standby team for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. This will be the team's 12th mission to a hurricane-hit area.

"There are a number of them (search and rescue units) in the state, but we have two in Miami-Dade County," Lang said.

Key Biscayne's trio on the USAR Florida Task Force-2 team includes Capt. Jeff Liversedge, Capt. Dan Feeney and Lt. Justin Connors.

The projection for Idalia, coming up from the Caribbean, suggests it will be a major Category 3 hurricane slicing into the area of Cedar Key on the Gulf Coast. USAR will assist with evacuations and is ready to stage for immediate flood and saltwater rescues as the situation warrants.

As of Monday afternoon, 46 Florida counties were in a State of Emergency zone.

USAR is a nonprofit organization comprising specialized, certified flood and swift-water technicians, K-9 handlers, rope technicians, ground specialists, and confined space technicians dedicated to the safety and well-being of citizens across the United States and beyond.

"On the West Coast (of Florida), there are requests for resources to the State Emergency Response Plan, and our (search and rescue) team has been on standby waiting on when to activate," Lang said.

Meanwhile, Lang and Village officials met Monday to discuss possible scenarios in which such a large storm could impact Key Biscayne.

"We had a discussion, locally, of what we could do to protect the island and be prepared in case of flooding from a feeder band or if the storm took a different (path)," he said.