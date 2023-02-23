Village residents’ reaction to new Ebike ticketing strategy is charged with emotions, pro and con

Things have gotten so dangerous lately on Key Biscayne's sidewalks that Renee Potts said one of her dear friends only walks inside her condo garage now.

Another woman Potts knows prefers to take her walks late in the evening, when she thinks the kids – the ones who normally act as bullies with their electric bicycles or motorized scooters – are finally asleep.

"This really is not what Key Biscayne's 'Island Paradise' is about," said Potts, who recently was grazed by a helmet-less bikers speeding alongside her during a Saturday afternoon walk.

Key Biscayne police officers began handing out $75 tickets ($175 for the second infraction) last Thursday, less than 24 hours after receiving authorization from Village Council and Village Manager Steve Williamson to try and thwart what has become a growing safety issue for walkers and riders alike.

Police Chief Frank Sousa said approximately 30 citations had been handed out as of Monday evening.

"We have had mixed reactions on the citations, as a whole," Sousa said, adding that there are "no thoughts of changing course at this point."

The fines only apply to those riders who cross into parks or do not have proper safety equipment.

While some residents were pleased the issue was being addressed, others in the community felt the Village didn't go far enough, especially when it comes to the speeding mobility devices on sidewalks -- where the major crux of the problems exist.

"It's out of control," said Potts, who, like several others, attended their first Village Council meeting in person last week. "I'm glad they're taking it seriously, and I'm grateful for that, but ... we want more.

"I'm worried about the children, too, who ride these things,” she added. “Both (bikes and scooters) are a weapon, if you think about it. They're powered by electricity; human power is one thing, but it's how they come up (so fast) behind you."

Some of the devices are designed to reach speeds of 28 mph.

Village Attorney Chad Friedman said the state statute (Section 316) already prohibits electric bikes and motorized scooters from riding on sidewalks, except by human power. Motorized scooters are not even allowed in the bike lane, either.

The problem to enforce laws on the sidewalks of Key Biscayne is what has become a "legislative trap," as Council member Frank Caplan called it, especially on Crandon Boulevard, which is county regulated.

House Bill 597 was recently filed by State Rep. Vicki Lopez, who hopes local governments, such as Key Biscayne, could adopt their own ordinances "relating to operation of certain electric bicycles or motorized scooters to protect the public."

At the next Village Council meeting on March 14, Williamson is expected to bring forth even clearer and deeper definitions of the fines structure and regulations on Key Biscayne.

Alarming statistics

In Miami-Dade County, there have already been 55 bicycle-related accidents (of the 1,294 total accidents) through the first six weeks of the year, resulting in 53 injuries and one fatality. In addition, there have been 114 pedestrian accidents resulting in six deaths.

Those numbers only reflect data reported from municipal police sites and sheriff's departments through the Florida Highway Patrol's Crash Dashboard. They do not include how many bikes were motorized.

Key Biscayne resident Mariana Tello, a mother of three, said a very good friend of her 11-year-old was involved in an accident with a car while riding an e-scooter about a week ago.

"Thankfully, he was wearing a helmet and it saved him," said Tello, who spoke at last week's Council meeting, imploring officials to think about a potential ban. "I think this is a wake-up call."

She said the electric bikes and motorized scooters "are certainly a fun ride," but what's the point if it only takes about 5 minutes to get to any destination in the Village? "Plus, (with a regular bike) you get physical exercise done, which is a great habit to instill in a child."

Tello also mentioned the inevitable dangers.

"In my view, kids don’t have the judgment to use them according to the law and can pose a life- threatening risk to other more vulnerable users of the sidewalks, such as the elderly, toddlers, etc.," she said. "Furthermore, at max speed (20-28 mph), kids may not have time to react safely if they need to stop abruptly, especially when crossing streets.

"Accidents are already happening and we should all take a moment to think this through; there should be more regulation and, at the least, require an age minimum to ride them."

Police them like golf carts

Steve Powell, who also spoke at the Council meeting, said he owns a motorized scooter and an electric bike, but called them "dangerous" and "should be policed like golf carts."

Jon Garito, manager for the Key Biscayne Tennis Association, applauds Chief Sousa's Scoot Safe program to educate youngsters, but the citations for riding in parks only addresses one issue.

"The real problem is that none of these efforts adequately address the walking residents of Key Biscayne," he said.

Garito said there are so many issues that will arise, such as insurance, when -- "and not if" -- a pedestrian is struck and injured by a kid on an e-bike or scooter.

He asked the Village to follow Coral Gables' lead after officials there recently prohibited scooters, bikes and even skateboards along the city's Miracle Mile shopping district.

"It was not an easy decision, but it was the right decision," Garito said. "People on sidewalks need to feel safe and not be nervous about being hit by a bicycle, e-bike or e-scooter."

Councilman Ed London wondered why the Village couldn't limit sidewalk riding at least on side streets, such as Fernwood Road, and have kids push their e-bikes until they reach Crandon Boulevard.

This week on Twitter and Instagram, responses to the new fines came from those who applauded the fines, some who wanted more action taken and, in one response, someone said the fines to children sounded like "a Village money grab."

"Not enough!" one person wrote. "They should be banned from sidewalks and allowed only if you have a driver's license. They are motorcycles in the hands of children!"

Another said, "Yes, that's perfect. Too many bikes."

And another: "These bikes for rich kids go WAY too fast."

And yet another: "Good idea. Soon no walking and no talking!"

Tongue-in-cheek, Garito said the helmets handed out in Chief Sousa's Scoot Safe program perhaps should have instead gone to Key Biscayne's walkers to protect themselves from injuries when they are struck.

Garito realizes a ban is a tough call to make, "however, these e-bikes, e-scooters and (regular) bikes belong in the bike lanes that were specifically designed for their use," he said.

"I'm hopeful that the Key Biscayne Council comes to this conclusion before one of our walkers is seriously injured."

Key Biscayne's Motorized Scooter and Electric Bicycle regulations:

– Motorized scooters, electric bicycles, and bicycles are NOT ALLOWED to be ridden in any park, including the Village Green walking path and central promenade.

– Motorized scooters, electric bicycles, and bicycles must be walked to be parked in a park. They cannot be placed or parked on the Village Green field turf.

– Riders must obey all traffic laws, including stop signs, traffic lights, and crosswalks.

– Riders must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and give an audible signal when passing a pedestrian.

– Riders under the age of 16 MUST wear a helmet.

– Motorized scooters, electric bicycles, and bicycles must be fitted with all safety equipment, including an audible device, a white lamp on the front, and a red lamp on the rear to allow for visibility after dark.

If you have any questions, please call (305) 365-5555.

State Law regarding electric bikes and motorized scooters

316.1995 Driving upon sidewalk or bicycle path.

(1) Except as provided in s. 316.008, s. 316.20655, s. 316.212(8), or s. 316.2128, a person may not drive any vehicle other than by human power upon a bicycle path, sidewalk, or sidewalk area, except upon a permanent or duly authorized temporary driveway.