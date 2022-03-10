Slow-moving golf carts and speedy electric scooters are in the path of Key Biscayne’s next line of enforcement policies, fueling some of the discussion at Tuesday night’s Village Council meeting.

A first reading of an ordinance designed to emphasize enforcement and safety at the same time, with street-approved golf carts was passed, and includes annual inspections and law violations carrying a $75 fine for a first offense and $175 for a second.

Councilman Ed London voted against the ordinance, calling the annual inspections an inconvenience to both the police officers and golf cart operators, because the safety issues would be expected to be addressed during the initial registration.

“You don’t do it for cars, why do it for golf carts?” he asked, preferring to extend the period to every five years.

“We did do it with cars (at one time), that’s what made it safer,” Councilman Luis Lauredo replied.

Village Manager Steve Williamson pointed out one reason why he was in favor of annual inspections.

“Sure, you say it’s a waste of time, but it’s a time for the police to address the issues and talk to residents (face to face),” he said.

“I understand it may be inconvenient,” Police Chief Frank Sousa said, “but it’s a reminder to the issues we deal with on a daily basis.”

“It’s not an inconvenience,” Lauredo snapped back, saying it’s a “privilege” given to golf cart operators to drive in the Village. “ ... we’re trying to reverse the cultures here.”

Infractions, such as riding on sidewalks, parading down Crandon Boulevard (with the exception of crossovers at marked intersections), riding on beaches, not carrying a license, or carrying excessive passengers are grounds for violations. In addition, the Village will adhere to county codes regarding a lack of headlights or windshields.

The final vote will take place during the April 12 Village Council meeting.

As far as electric scooters and electric bicycles, Sousa said a community workshop will take place at 6 p.m. March 15 to discuss how to keep them off sidewalks, and lighted at night, and how to handle enforcement.

Resident Ann Taintor had an issue with young kids speeding through the neighborhoods on scooters and urged Council members to “address this sooner than later before we have a real tragedy.”