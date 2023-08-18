Village’s ‘Clean’ program has some noses out of joint, but the improvements speak for themselves

Have you noticed more spic-and-span around Key Biscayne's shopping centers and offices this summer?

Improved landscaping, fresh touches of paint, and sharper-looking parking areas are just part of the Key Biscayne Clean program – results including a report card system introduced this spring that leads to warnings, and even possible fines, for local and county code violations.

"The reason we did this is that we had let a lot of those things slide, especially during Covid, when people maybe didn't have the funds to maintain their property than they normally would, or everything (materials) was hard to come by ... it just slid a bit from our typical Village standards," said Jeremy Calleros Gauger, Director of Building, Zoning & Planning, the umbrella department for the Village's code compliance team.

"This is not a way to punish them (commercial property owners and property managers), but it's a gentle reminder ..."

On March 28, at a public meeting with the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce and business owners and property managers, Village officials outlined what was to be expected from a report card system that includes a checklist system of "satisfactory" or "not satisfactory" boxes.

"We gave everybody a sample ... here's our report cards," Calleros Gauger said. "If you think we're being unfair ... and we're thinking we were fair ... we didn't get any objections. We've seen tons of improvements already, like painting (where it's needed), filling in a missing tree ..."

But, he said, there's room for substantial improvement in some areas.

Michele Estevez is the property manager of The Square shopping center. While she's OK with the idea’s premise to improve the basic look and cleanliness of public areas, she isn't fond of the methods used to pressure owners to spend money with unreasonable deadlines.

Not long after she met with Village Manager Steve Williamson late Friday afternoon concerning her displeasure with the issues she has recently faced regarding the report card and warnings for fines, Estevez spoke out, saying, "They're laughing in our faces with these violations. It's not right."

After making little fixes from the initial April assessment (which had a May 1 deadline to comply), Estevez said she recently received a second report card notice, with a warning that if a couple of items do not meet the code standards within 14 days, by Aug. 18, fines of $250 a day could begin accruing.

"Just ridiculous," she said, noting that Williamson agreed to look into the situation and how things were being handled.

The follow-up assessment in July resulted in new "unsatisfactory" ratings for The Square:

1. Painting needed in arches/bare areas where needed

2. Repairs on wheel stops where needed

3. Repair broken curbs where needed

4. Window detail needed

"Minutiae," Estevez called it. "In my shopping center, if my crew sees a piece of bubble gum (on the grounds), they clean it up. We're the only shopping center that has hand sanitizers in front of every unit ... what does a painted (curb) have to do with the business? Too little things, and they know this.

"The Village government should start with their own properties and looking at those. I mean, Beach Park is falling apart. They should take the time to walk every corner of the Village (properties), then have the courage to come to us. You have to lead by example."

For the record, KB Clean also states it "includes the Village making improvements on Village-owned properties, parks, sidewalks, and roadways."

Estevez plans to address the Village Council at the next regular meeting on Aug. 29.

A couple of other local property managers did not share comments when questioned.

There has yet to be an indication of any link between the Key Biscayne Clean program and the Vision Plan, which was approved after the report cards were first issued.

"People might be objecting to why we're doing this, but nobody who got the checklist (the day of the initial meeting) said anything," Calleros Gauger said. "They had the opportunity to (voice concerns). We have been at this for a month with our assessments. Like I said, we're already seeing improvements."

He said there are allowances for longer scheduled compliance times in some cases.

The process is relatively simple. During his daily rounds of regular work, Senior Code Compliance Officer Dario Gonzalez may stop and survey a shopping center or gas station, for example, and observe the trash bins and other areas requiring little attention and issue his report card.

"If they don't make the improvements and don't come back with a plan, there could be fines under sections of the code," Calleros Gauger said. "We go through code compliance steps."

This would lead to a formal warning and then an issue of a "notice of violation."

"We're not out to punish people," said Calleros Gauger, who said his department is code "compliance" and not code enforcement. We do not have a Code Enforcement Officer, but we are responsible for enforcing county ordinances, just like our police have to enforce state laws. We can cite someone if something is a violation of county ordinance (such as county regulations regarding trees).

"The most common thing we've seen in a bunch of places are landscaping things, and a lot (of managers) already have solved them. It's not any single thing. Everything was looking a little rough, so it's 'Death by a Thousand Cuts,' like water staining on concrete, a broken curb, a missing tree ..."

The inspections, or assessments, are "basically ongoing," he said, and the same standard is carried over from property to property "to be transparent and fair, so no one can say there's bias. ... Everything on the checklist is just the baseline to keep your property (in compliance)."

For Estevez, putting a touch of paint high in "three little areas" of the colonnade at The Square, for example, would start with renting a lift for somewhere between $800 and $1,000, she estimated, so she'd rather wait to "piggy-back" when a shop owner uses one for remodeling.

She also said Village officials know who each property manager or shopping center owner is, "So why can't they just walk into the manager's office and (explain what's needed) and don't send a violation notice and say we have 14 days, or else?

"Like I said, it's not a bad idea to keep things nice, but just not to the extreme or the way they enforce it."