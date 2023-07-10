Village’s financial wunderkind, Benjamin Nussbaum, stays on a roll with recognition

Benjamin Nussbaum jokes that the last time he earned any kind of award probably was during his youth basketball and soccer days.

Now, the Village of Key Biscayne's Chief Financial Officer is on a hot streak, earning two important honors during a two-month span.

The latest is being included on the 2023 South Florida Business Journal 40 Under 40 list, "recognizing outstanding individuals under the age of 40 in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties for their leadership success in business and contributions to their communities."

"I'm happy, I'm humbled," said Nussbaum, 37. "I'm happy to keep getting awards. It's been a good two months. Let's keep 'em coming!"

Last month, he also was honored with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and Governmental Accounting for his immaculate work on the Village's checks and balances, and this year's auditors also nominated him for a second award.

Former Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey submitted Nussbaum's 40 Under 40 nomination last year at the request of Village Council members, and he emerged from a list of some 1,000 nominees from across the three counties.

"He deserves it," Davey said. "He's a phenomenal person, an incredible addition to the Village. He cares (about the community), and that's the important thing. That's what makes it great. He's busted his butt ever since he's been here. Now, he better not leave!"

Nussbaum takes pride in the fact that the publication's 40 Under 40 honorees are often reserved for attorneys, accountants, and workers in major corporations.

"I'm excited to represent (local) government work," he said, "and put our government municipality on the map."

The awards ceremony takes place on July 28 in Davie at the Signature Grand Hotel.

Nussbaum still has an opportunity to land a couple more 40 Under 40 honors, but he's not interested.

"One and done," he said. "I'll leave it for the next generation of achievers."