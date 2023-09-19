Village’s first FY2024 budget hearing marked by details and polite

"Kindness" and "calmness" were probably the best two words to describe the Village of Key Biscayne's First Budget Hearing last week, when there was little public debate surrounding a $41.5 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024 and a 6-1 vote on accepting a proposed 3.1602 millage rate.

That rate falls close to the current 3.1533 millage rate and is much lower than the cap of 3.26, set at an earlier Village Council meeting.

But it might not stop there. Mayor Joe Rasco has asked Village Manager Steve Williamson and Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum to bring back scenarios to see how the millage rate could be trimmed to 3.1 or even 3.0 by the Sept. 26 final hearing.

During public comments, residents didn't question what was on the comprehensive proposed budget for FY 24, and no one spoke when the public hearing portion of the agenda came up for either the millage rate or the budget.

Two of the speakers, attorney Alan Fein and Dr. Jorge Mendia, both former Councilmembers, pointed out that whatever decision is made, the city tax makes up just 17% of the total tax bill to enjoy all the benefits the Village offers.

"Let's keep that in mind as we treat our Council and staff with kindness," Fein said.

"It seems like we all took the kindness and thankful pill this morning," joked resident Sylvia Zavala about what sometimes can be contentious banter at these types of meetings.

She confessed that she usually stays "silently content," whether it's not thanking the airlines she rode on recently or the Amazon person who delivers her goods, and that if there were so much hostile opposition, there would be long lines every month waiting to air their grievances.

Instead, she said, "I'm here ... to thank you for doing a great job ... for loving this island and keeping it an Island Paradise. Thank you for going over these (budget) items every month; thank you for putting in this effort; thank you for putting in the work. Thank you."

Councilman Ed London, who cast the "nay" vote, offered solutions that would slice some $1.5 million of the budget, resulting in a similar 3.1533 millage rate as this past fiscal year.

His two solutions included retrofitting the current vehicles with 52,000 and 60,000 miles on them instead of purchasing two Fire Rescue trucks, which would cost $600,000 apiece if new. He also created a scenario that reducing the department's staff from 35 (or a recommended 36) to 29 would save a million dollars in one shot.

Curiously, residents in the audience twice applauded his outlook.

Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang argued both points, saying while the newer Freightliner is what the City of Miami uses for its chassis (Key Biscayne uses International chassis), he'd be wary of safety issues, such as how oxygen is carried, how patients are strapped safely onto a gurney, and what potential legal ramifications the Village could face if a patient or a medic were to be injured due to a malfunction.

"It's an option, but it's not safe; it's not the best practice," Lang said. "... You might save money going the cheaper route, but you're going to have (a vehicle) more time out of service, and the (City of Miami) service won't want to take care of our (older) trucks (as a priority). The ones we talked to won't re-mount a 12-year-old truck."

The standard, he said, is to replace a vehicle like this at the seven-year mark.

Councilman Brett Moss said he understands the "box" will be 12 years old soon.

"If we did get new vehicles, after seven years, could we do a re-mount, so we'd get 14 years out of this?" he asked.

Lang said the Fire Rescue ambulances are "better built now."

As far as losing personnel, Lang said his staff would be "exhausted," "tired," "over-taxed" and, probably, "disgruntled." Plus, he said, more sick days would result in more overtime hours, which his budget already is calling for $502,000, up 3.7% from this year.

Council members asked Williamson to come back in two weeks with just a handful of possible recommendations or solutions to questions or ideas that came up during Tuesday night's 260-minute meeting.

Among those were the Fire Rescue trucks; possibly pulling financial support for Car Week (which now has a new name) and the Children's Business Fair, since fund-raising and donations apparently cover their costs; identifying a need for a greater surcharge to the initial plan of charging a 10% fee to sports vendors to use Key Biscayne's fields; finding a way to promote local youth sports other than the "Big Three"; and looking closer at possibly directing more funds to such a positive group, like A Zero Waste Culture, and maybe others, like Trap-Neuter-Spay.

Council member Allison McCormick felt that a group like A Zero Waste Culture, which directs behavioral changes and reduces trash all at once, deserves a second look.

"They fill a real need, pushing for positive change," she said. "It's not a one-day event; it goes on all year. ... They're in the Farmers' Market talking to people, educating people, doing a lot more than composting itself."

Among the residents who spoke Tuesday night, referring to their specific areas of expertise, funds apparently will be directed to the ASK (seniors) Club, the Key Biscayne Film Festival, and the Historical Society.

A few speakers mentioned the impressive achievements of students in the Green Champions program at MAST Academy, but there was no word yet if the Village would direct funds toward their support.

Village attorney Chad Friedman said, at this point, changes to the budget appropriations can be made, "but if you're going to make changes, you can do it (but) if you increase one item, (you have to) decrease another item."

The final budget tally cannot exceed $41.5 million, approved in another 6-1 vote, with London again saying "nay."

The next budget hearing will be held Sept. 26.

