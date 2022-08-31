Village’s new stormwater fee formula passes, but isn’t impervious to criticism

Back in 1993, two years after the Village of Key Biscayne became incorporated, residents paid a flat fee of $5 a month for stormwater utility fees.

What a difference about 30 years can make.

Last week, after a lengthy discussion, Village Council members voted 5-2 (Ed London and Brett Moss casting “no” votes) to accept a new methodology to collect fees, based on impervious square footage on a property, and “rate trips,” a formula involving how many times per average nearby roads or sidewalks are used.

Approximately 15% of the impervious area on Key Biscayne includes roadways and sidewalks.

Keep in mind, it’s not a way to collect more revenue. It’s a way of fairly determining who pays what based on whose property most affects the stormwater system with impervious concrete, which is considered the biggest factor in stormwater runoff.

In the end, Public Works Director Jake Ozyman said $1.9 million would need to be collected one way or another to meet the budget.

Basically, officials said, smaller homes will not see much of an impact, maybe even a decrease in some cases, but larger homes and commercial properties will see a much larger impact.

A consultant familiar with studies like these, Raftelis, of Maitland, provided the recommendations.

What officials there found was monthly base fees of $3.21 for single-family dwellings, $1.55 monthly for multi-family residents (since those persons in the city’s 88 multi-family buildings share basically the same impervious areas, such as pool decks and parking areas), and $7.16 monthly for commercial properties (since commercial businesses tend to use more trip generations). These fees represent just 15.5% of the total bill, with the other 84.5% of the calculation based on impervious areas unique to each parcel.

Originally, the idea was to have the bill 100% based on impervious areas, but city officials decided to further evaluate and included a base fee for common areas and government facilities (church areas are exempt).

Ozyman said that in 2011, the flat fee for residents was $8.90 monthly after one study. Then, a second analysis in 2018 boosted that cost to $16.90 monthly to generate $880,000. Last year, the Village hired Raftelis as a consultant “and here we are today,” he said.

So, what is it going to cost the average homeowner now?

In ballpark terms, for a median multi-family unit of about 964 impervious square feet would pay around $10 a month, a decrease in their bills. The median single-family home with 4,800 impervious square feet would pay about $45 a month, which is an increase. Commercial properties would pay about $16 a month for each 1,000 square feet of impervious area.

Based on Raftelis’ Supplemental Report, it determined that the single-, multi-family and commercial parcels within the Village include impervious areas totaling 15,516,179 square feet.

Also, based on the analysis and the current collection of approximately $1.9 million in Stormwater Utility Fees, an annual rate per square foot of impervious area of $0.1237 would need to be imposed in order to collect the same amount from the developed properties in the Village.

The report also provides that the total impervious area calculated with respect to public roads and sidewalks equals 2.8 million square feet, which is 15.5% of the total impervious square feet within the Village. Therefore, the base fee alone should fund, annually, an amount equal to 15.5% of the total cost for stormwater management.

London thought the “system stinks,” calling it “convoluted.”

He wanted swales and all areas of parks to be included, which he said would ramp up the impervious total for shared spaces from about 15% to 20% since everyone is able to use those areas. And, he wondered why swimming pools (not just the decks) are not part of the calculations, since they do store rainwater.

City officials said those areas actually do retain water.

“Why don’t we just include it in real estate taxes on an Ad Valorem basis?” he asked.

As far as an appeals process, which is included in the ordinance, it would probably be a “very easy correction” for single-family homeowners who present a strong case, Ozyman said.

But, he said that the appeals process for larger complexes, such as multi-family units and commercial properties, is a bigger task, one that would likely require them paying an engineer to do the necessary calculations.

“If they prove they are retaining water ... they (could) get a 25% or 15% reduction credit,” Ozyman said.

Moss said “it’s a complicated system. I was hoping this would be simple, but every property is different so it’s mind-boggling ... and then the appeals ... I like the Ad Valorem. I like the (flat) fee, but not just for the financing side.”

Councilman Frank Caplan, like his fellow constituent Allison McCormick, also felt the methodology was complex, with McCormick being assured government buildings would be included in the formula.

“I find this nightmarishly complex as well,” said Caplan, who did feel comfortable, however, with the appeals process for each single-family unit. “I’m ready to support this ... “(Like the gentleman from Raftelis said), ‘It’s not perfect, but it’s reasonable.’ ”