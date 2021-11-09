Village’s Nov. 17 vaccination event will offer first shots for children ages 5-11

Parents of children ages 5 to 11 who wish to have them vaccinated will be able to do so next Wednesday, November 17, as the Village of Key Biscayne will hold a vaccination event and include that age group.

Jessica Drouet, the Village’s Communication Engagement and Community Officer said they have been receiving calls from parents on the availability of vaccines for that age group. “We are happy to be able to offer this service on the island for our residents,” she said.

On the 17th, anyone age 12 and older will be able to receive the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. without appointment.

From 2 to 5:30 p.m., children aged 5 to 11 can receive their vaccine, by appointment.

To book and appointment, click here.

For the Pfizer ages 5 to 11 fact sheet, click here.