Village’s Rickenbacker plan set for public discussion on Tuesday

Jeremy Calleros Gaugher is a master of Miami's mass transit system, starting in South Coconut Grove each workday and eventually riding his bicycle to Key Biscayne across the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Undoubtedly, the Village's Planning, Zoning and Building director has become quite adept at understanding what the Rickenbacker needs in terms of separation and safety, sea level rise, and smooth traffic flow.

He's been working "a lot of hours" with Village Manager Steve Williamson, developing Key Biscayne's initial concept of the causeway enhancements that will be presented to residents at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in a non-televised, hour-long meeting in the Lighthouse Room of the Key Biscayne Community Center.

"This is the initial concept of what the Village believes that the Rickenbacker needs to best support the needs and the interests of Key Biscayne," said Williamson, representing perhaps the key stakeholder on this mission.

Last Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava agreed that the Village of Key Biscayne would go into a partnership with the county's Department of Transportation and Public Works to develop a master plan.

"The master plan integrates in conjunction with the effort of (replacing or repairing) Bear Cut Bridge," Williamson said, noting that, in some cases, it would influence how Bear Cut will be constructed.

In the slideshow presentation Tuesday evening, there are six priorities, Williamson said:

1. Making sure vehicle traffic flows -- safely -- at regular times and during special events on the causeway.

2. Ensuring separation between vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.

3. Addressing all access points and connections at intersections, and allowing for access to all entities, including the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School, the NOAA laboratory, and Miami Marine Stadium.

4. Taking into consideration sea level rise and storm surge concerns with resiliency efforts.

5. Ensuring open, transparent communication with all stakeholders (already, Williamson and Calleros Gaugher have met with City of Miami and County officials, bike groups and, now, the community.

6. Instituting the proper governance is in place to continue to maintain and repair the causeway into the future. "It's more than just tolls," Williamson said. "Where does the money go? Who sets the priorities for maintenance?"

Williamson said the current concept includes drawings by a hired consultant and they have been shown to each of the Village Council members individually.

"We'll take all the feedback and present it to the full Council on Aug. 24 (the next meeting)," he said. "We definitely want the community input (Tuesday night)."

After it is presented to the County, Williamson said it would likely go through the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Manual, the process for complying with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a study which could take "two or three years to identify the limits of the project. They'd look beyond the shoreline and how it will influence the master plan and vice-versa," he said.

Funding, besides tolls, could come from a combination of ways, including from the City of Miami, Miami-Dade County, or state and federal infrastructure or transportation budgets.

So, what does this mean for the Plan Z Consortium, the subject of last year's Request for Proposal that subsequently was rescinded by Mayor Cava after an abundance of concerns arose from the process?

Williamson could not say because the County is the keeper of Plan Z.

"We knew that by creating a master plan, this is the direction where we want to go," he said, "and then the County can go RFP it, or build it (themselves). ... We're pulling for our county and state neighbors."