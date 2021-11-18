New youth sports guidelines, with an emphasis on allowing Key Biscayne children the first opportunity to play, ahead of non-residents, were part of suggestions approved by the Key Biscayne Village Council at their meeting Tuesday.

The suggestions were brought forth by Glen Waldman, Chair of the Village Athletics Advisory Board, and Council members themselves, who scoured all avenues for the best answers.

Vice Mayor Ed London didn’t particularly like the 70-30 rule (at least 70 percent of kids in a sport must be island residents unless there aren’t enough athletes to field teams).

“It’s for kids to have a good time and get them off the street,” London said. “Every Key Biscayne child should be allowed to participate before we take kids from off the island ... I don’t care if 2,000 kids are from off the island, as long as we take care of our kids first.”

London’s suggestion of extending the preferential registration for Key Biscayne kids from a couple of days to four weeks eventually was approved after much banter.

Waldman agreed the recreation department will need to focus on the marketing aspect.

Also approved by Council was allowing only Key Biscayne residents into the under-10 programs, with exceptions to children of parents who work on the island or children of volunteer (rugby) coaches who might not be residents.

Also, popular sports such as rugby, soccer and field hockey will be capped at current levels for the upcoming seasons.

“We’re trying to deal with an issue (lack of fields),” Waldman explained. “We don’t know what’s perfect, but what we’re doing makes the most sense.”

The biggest conflict for field usage comes between girls field hockey (which will now get 6 p.m. practice times rather than 7 p.m.) and soccer, the island’s largest sport.

But, there are more girls overall in athletics today, Waldman said, pointing out that five years ago, just 229 girls were actively involved as compared to the current 636 girls.

And, the disparity between girls and boys has practically disappeared.

If you count sports such as aquatics and gymnastics, 44% are girls and 56% are boys who are active in youth sports.

“We’re doing a lot better,” Waldman said. “If you leave out things like cheer and dance, it’s 33% girls, (still) infinitely better than five years ago.”