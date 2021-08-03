As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospital rooms fill up, the Village of Key Biscayne has returned to its practice of wearing masks inside government offices for workers and visitors alike.

Village Manager Steve Williamson signed a policy Monday afternoon after learning from hospital officials that not only their numbers are rising but a spike on this latest run — attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant, recent community gatherings and those who remain unvaccinated — might not occur until sometime in mid-August.

“Secondly, the federal government has estimated that those who are vaccinated can carry the virus, not as high (as a risk to passing it on and infecting others), but close to those who are unvaccinated. It’s pretty straightforward,” Williamson said.

Mayor Mike Davey supported the move.

“He (Williamson) is being very careful because it’s a sensitive issue (with some people), but we have to put the health and safety of the residents first,” he said.

The good news on Key Biscayne is that people are getting tested and continue to get vaccinated.

The latest numbers show 85% of the island’s residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated, “which should rank among the highest, if not the highest, in the county,” Williamson said.

“The people of this town have done the right thing,” Mayor Mike Davey said. “I understand their frustration.”

Vaccinations are being given from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Community Center on Tuesday, Aug. 3, Thursday, Aug. 19, and Friday, Aug. 20. At least two private facilities and drug stores offer testing.

The mask requirement comes on the heels of a record-setting weekend in Florida, in which a record 21,683 cases were reported in one day (Friday), and 10,200 new hospitalizations were recorded Sunday, breaking a record set more than a year ago.

Florida’s 110,477 new cases this past week reflects a 50.9% rise from the previous week, while 409 new deaths in that period is a 45% rise.

One person on Williamson’s staff recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Testing numbers showed a big increase on the island July 7 and some subsequent Tuesdays and Thursdays, Williamson had pointed out. Heeding the advice from Fire Chief Eric Lang and Chief Resiliency Officer Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village decided to bring back the mask requirements that led to virtual-only Council meetings.

“They’re evaluating that now,” said Davey, on how to handle upcoming Council meetings. “Right now, it’s only government facilities with people coming and going.”

The Village’s mask requirements do not affect the private sector.

Florida now accounts for 20% of new infections in the U.S., and new daily cases across the country are up to 79,905 for a seven-day average, up 54% from a week ago.

Looking at the overall picture, about 1 in 10 Americans have been infected with COVID-19, while approximately 1 in 1,300 fully vaccinated persons have caught the virus, a CNN report showed. Nearly 70% of the country has now been vaccinated with at least one dose.