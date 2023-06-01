Village stares down a monster as Hurricane Irma tests 2017 emergency plans

Editor’s Note: The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1. We look back at the last major storm that threatened the Village – 2017’s Hurricane Irma – and see how the government and residents dealt with the emergency.

Village tested and battered by Irma

Key Biscayne's Hurricane Plan was tested like never before by Hurricane Irma, and the good news is it worked, and will continue to work, as the island recovers.

Village Manager John Gilbert, Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang and Police Chief Charles Press, who lead the Village’s emergency response efforts, said countless hours or planning paid off as Irma neared. The plans continue to pay off as the Key makes its way back to normal after Sunday's impact.

Gilbert said Irma took the Village deeper into its plan than ever before. "Our Hurricane Plan addresses from a Category 1 to a Category 5 storm, but we've never had to implement the tail end of the plan before." he said. "This not only traveled the storms we've had in the past, it was ready to deal with a much larger storm. We're fortunate we didn't have to go that far."

Critically, he noted, this is the first time the Village moved all police and fire-rescue personnel and equipment off-island.

"During a previous storm, we sent half of the assets off, but before we completely vacated it died down and we were able to bring everybody back," he said. "This time we relocated all our equipment, personnel and the Village government to safe locations."

Lang said it was a historic moment that also exemplifies how carefully the Village planned for every aspect of the storm.

Bill Baggs continues recovery after Hurricane Irma, seeks volunteers

Battered by the wind and rain of Hurricane Irma, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is slowly recovering from the massive storm that turned the well-kept home of the Cape Florida Lighthouse into a nearly unrecognizable mess.

The 400-acre tropical forest sustained substantial damage during the hurricane, which officials said could have been much worse. And just like villagers who had to prepare their houses and businesses for the impact of the natural disaster, park management had to button down Bill Baggs as much as possible, too.

They, too, were affected by the mandatory evacuation order days before the hurricane hit.

Assistant Park Manager Lu Dodson, who like Manager Art Yerian lives in the park as part of their employment, said she and all the rangers worked diligently to brace for impact. Dodson said the crew put up shutters, braced branches, unplugged and covered electronics, and tried to find places that might not flood to park their vehicles.

Evacuating inland, an hour away so she could return quickly, Dodson returned to a scene that looked like something out of a movie. "It looked like a bomb went off in the B and C shelter areas," Dodson said. "Almost all the trees were uprooted. Bathroom number 4 had a tree fall on it right beside the Lighthouse Cafe, it's the one everybody uses for the shower. There is a hole in the bathroom roof."

Armed with chainsaws, Dodson and the rangers started the process of repair.

The focus now is getting things cleared enough for people to access the beach. Dodson expressed interest in anybody willing to donate heavy equipment to expedite the efforts. “We need groups of people to volunteer." she said. "I'm ready for them to start. I think the park is safe enough where we can stage in one area and go over to the lighthouse. This is a long-haul kind of deal."

Key Biscayne looks Hurricane Irma in the eye, comes out on the other side

It’s been quite a week. For a time, residents faced the very real possibility that their Island Paradise could be leveled by a direct hit from the eye of Hurricane Irma. Throughout the storm’s ups and downs, jogs and turns, forecasts and cones, islanders prepared for the worst and hoped for the best.

Irma’s impact

Coach Tony Goudie aids kids

Council pumps $450,00 into faster hurricane debris cleanup

Hurricane Irma changed the Key Biscayne landscape. To deal with the cleanup, the Village Council held an emergency meeting and voted to pump $450,000 into debris removal. This was to bring in more trucks at a rate used by the County, which was paying vendors for cleanup after the storm.

A document drafted by the Village justified the expenditure by saying debris presented a "potential immediate concern to life, public health and safety."

